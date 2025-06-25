Nashville SC Undefeated in Team Record 12 Matches Following 3-2 Win at New England Revolution

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Foxborough, Mass. - Nashville Soccer Club extended its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 and matched its best start through 19 Major League Soccer matches set in 2023 (10W-4L-5D) with its 3-2 win at the New England Revolution Wednesday night.

With his second hat trick in 2025, MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge set a new career high for MLS goals scored with 15 as he drew the Boys in Gold even at one on an assist from midfielder Jonathan Pérez during added time in the first half. He then connected with defender Dan Lovitz to tie the match at two in the 51 st minute before recording his third goal on a penalty kick in the 58 th minute to secure Nashville's first-ever win at Gillette Stadium.

He won't stop: Surridge has nine tallies in his last five matches and leads the league in goal contributions with 18 in addition to being the current MLS Golden Boot leader. The Boys in Gold are 6W-0L-2D this season and 12W-2L-3D all-time when the Most Valuable Player candidate scores.

Total team effort: Nashville SC leads MLS in goal contributions by defenders this season with 20 following Lovitz's assist. Andy Najar (goal, seven assists), who is tied for the league lead in goal contributions by defenders with eight, was named to his first MLS All-Star team prior to the match.

We'll play anywhere: With their win, Nashville SC set a new single season club record for consecutive road matches across all competitions without a loss at six and equaled its longest MLS single season road unbeaten streak of five reached in 2022 and 2023.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its second match in four days when it visits D.C. United at 6:30 p.m. CT this Saturday, June 28. With a win or draw, the Boys in Gold will set a club record for consecutive MLS matches without a loss (11).

Notes:

Nashville SC:

extended its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 (8W-0L-4D overall, 6W-0L-4D in MLS)

matched its best start through 19 MLS matches at 10W-4L-5D (also 2023)

set a new single season club record for consecutive road matches across all competitions without a loss at six and equaled their longest MLS single season road unbeaten streak of five (reached in 2022 and 2023)

won at Gillette Stadium for the first time in club history

scored a regular season goal at Gillette Stadium for the first time in club history

improved to 3W-3L-4D all-time vs. the New England Revolution in MLS play (regular season)

improved to 1W-2L-2D all-time on the road vs. the New England Revolution in MLS play (regular season)

improved to 3W-2L-1D when conceding first this season

leads MLS in goal contributions by defenders this season with 20

is 68W-56L-62D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Is 28W-37L-29D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 49W-40L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 23W-11L-12D all-time on weekdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 17W-8L-9D all-time on Wednesdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 8W-6L-4D all-time during June in MLS play (regular season)

is 22W-2L-0D when scoring three goals in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 23W-17L-39D all-time when tied at halftime

Chris Applewhite made his second MLS start of the season and first since May 14 against D.C. United at GEODIS Park

Julian Gaines dressed for his first match since March 22 against CF Montréal at GEODIS Park after recovering from a thigh injury

Dan Lovitz recorded his fifth assist of the season

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his eighth assist of the season on Dan Lovitz's 51 st minute goal

leads the team with eight assists this season (second most in MLS)

is on a five-match point streak (two goals, four assists) and has goal contributions in seven of his last eight matches (four goals, four assists)

Andy Najar was announced as a first-time MLS All-Star prior to tonight's match

Jonathan Pérez

made his third MLS start of the season and first since May 28 at the Columbus Crew

recorded his second MLS assist of the season, setting a new single season career high

Jacob Shaffelburg is away from the team representing Canada Soccer in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Sam Surridge

recorded his second hat trick of the season, the third of his MLS career

leads MLS with 15 goals and 18 goal contributions this season

matched his career single-season high in goals scored across all competitions (15), previously set in 2024 (MLS regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup)

has nine goals in his last five matches

joined Hany Mukhtar as the only Nashville SC player to score in five-straight regular season matches

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Eddi Tagseth will miss Nashville SC's next match at D.C. United on Saturday due to yellow card accumulation

Patrick Yazbek

led all players in distance covered at 8.12 miles

led the team with 93.8% passing accuracy (minimum 45 passes completed)

Walker Zimmerman is away from the team representing the United States Men's National Team in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Box score:

Nashville SC (10W-4L-5D) at New England Revolution (6W-6L-5D)

June 25, 2025 - Gillette Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 3

NE: 2

Scoring summary:

NE: Tomas Chancalay (A: Carles Gil) 15'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Jonathan Pérez) 45 + 2'

NE: Brayan Ceballos (A: Tomas Chancalay) 49'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Dan Lovitz) 51'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Penalty) 58'

Discipline:

NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 21'

NE: Maxi Urruti (Caution) 39'

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 48'

NSH: Jonathan Pérez (Caution) 59'

NE: Alhassan Yusuf (Caution) 86'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar, Chris Applewhite (Jack Maher 73'); Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 73'), Eddi Tagseth (Bryan Acosta 90 + 4'), Jonathan Pérez; Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 85')

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Gastón Brugman, Matthew Corcoran, Josh Bauer, Julian Gaines

NE starters: Aljaz Ivacic; Mamadou Fofana (Wyatt Omsberg 65'), Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Luca Langoni 72'), Peyton Miller; Tomas Chancalay, Carles Gil (C), Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 81'), Jackson Yueill (Luis Diaz 81'), Alhassan Yusuf; Maxi Urruti (Leo Campana 65')

Substitutes: Donovan Parisian, Keegan Hughes, Allan Oyirwoth, Will Sands

Match officials:

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Diego Blas

4TH: Marcos DeOliveira II

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 85 and clear







