Nashville SC Falls 2-1 at New York City FC

Published on August 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to New York City FC Sunday evening in a first visit to Yankee Stadium that included an almost 90-minute weather delay. Canadian international Jacob Shaffelburg scored the lone goal for Nashville SC in the 10 th minute of the match on an assist from Designated Player Hany Mukhtar. Despite the loss, the Boys in Gold are only five points behind FC Cincinnati for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Shaffelbaby bangers: Shaffelburg's first half tally marked his third goal in nine career matches against New York City FC (with TOR and NSH). The midfielder is now one goal shy of tying his single-season MLS regular season high of three goals set in 2023.

Mukhtar on the move: Mukhtar's ninth assist of the regular season extended his goal contribution count to 21 (12 goals, 9 assists), tied with Los Angeles Football Club's Denis Bouanga for seventh-most contributions in the league in 2025 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer (SD) with 30.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park to host Orlando City SC for 90's Night presented by Renasant on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is fourth in MLS and third in the Eastern Conference with 47 points, five points behind Eastern leader FC Cincinnati

is 13W-4L-4D in its last 21 matches across all competitions

is 5W-7L-2D in MLS road matches this season

is 3W-3L-2D all-time vs. New York City FC (regular season)

is 72W-60L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-41L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 53W-42L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 48W-48L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 10W-10L-12D all-time on Sundays (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-10L-6D all-time during August (regular season)

Josh Bauer made his first MLS start since June 14 against Chicago Fire FC

Alan Carleton appeared on his third matchday roster for Nashville SC

Dan Lovitz did not dress for the match due to injury (foot)

Hany Mukhtar recorded his ninth assist of the season on Jacob Shaffelburg's 10 th- minute goal

Alex Muyl was suspended from the match due to yellow card accumulation

Jacob Shaffelburg scored his second MLS goal of the season in the 10 th minute

Patrick Yazbek

led the match in distance covered with 7.71 miles

led the team with 88.7% passing accuracy (minimum 40 passes completed)

Box score:

Nashville SC (14W-8L-5D) at New York City FC (12W-8L-5D)

Aug. 17, 2025 - Yankee Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 1

NYC: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (A: Hany Mukhtar) 10'

NYC: Andres Perea (A: Hannes Wolf) 40'

NYC: Alonso Martinez (A: Agustin Ojeda, Maxi Moralez) 77'

Discipline:

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 48'

NYC: Maxi Moralez (Caution) 58'

NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 82'

NYC: Alonso Martinez (Caution) 82'

NYC: Andres Perea (Caution) 90' + 4

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher (Walker Zimmerman 80'), Josh Bauer, Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 80'), Eddi Tagseth (Gastón Brugman 73'), Jonathan Pérez (Ahmed Qasem 68'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Tate Schmitt, Bryan Acosta, Chris Applewhite, Alan Carleton

NYC starters: Matt Freese; Strahinja Tanasijevic, Kevin O'Toole, Ta yvon Gray, Justin Haak; Nicolas Fernandez, Andres Perea, Maxi Moralez (C) (Julian Fernandez 78'), Hannes Wolf (Agustin Ojeda 64'), Aiden O'Neill; Alonso Martinez (Seymour Reid 90' + 3)

Substitutes: Tomas Romero, Greg Ranjitsingh, Max Murray, Jonathan Shore, Mitja Ilenic

Match officials:

Referee: Filip Dujic

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Jose Da Silva

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 87 degrees and partly cloudy







