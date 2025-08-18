New York City FC Outlasts Nashville SC

Published on August 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC battled back to earn a 2-1 win over Nashville SC at Yankee Stadium. Andrés Perea's first-half strike canceled out Jacob Shaffelburg's opener before substitute Agustín Ojeda set up Alonso Martínez for the decisive goal as New York City extended their strong home form with another impressive victory.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in MLS action on Sunday evening as they welcomed Nashville SC to Yankee Stadium.

The hosts were keen to continue their good form on home soil, with four wins in their last five. Meanwhile, Nashville sought to snap a three-game winless streak on their travels as they made the trip to the Big Apple.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that faced Toluca last time out, with Hannes Wolf replacing Agustín Ojeda in the starting lineup.

A lightning start from Nashville almost had the visitors ahead inside the first minute when Jacob Shaffelburg squared for Sam Surridge, but Matt Freese produced a smart stop.

Moments later, Josh Bauer's low delivery fizzed across the goalmouth and behind for a corner.

Nashville did take the lead in the tenth minute after Hany Mukhtar slipped Shaffelburg through on goal, and he converted low past Freese.

New York City responded with a good chance of their own when Nico Fernández Mercau played a delightful reverse pass into Maxi Moralez.

The veteran playmaker drove at goal and forced Joe Willis into a strong save. Tayvon Gray then created danger with a whipped delivery that the goalkeeper could only palm away, before Wolf fired the rebound wide from the edge of the area.

Fernández Mercau also went close, sending a volley flashing past the post from the edge of the penalty area.

The equalizer arrived in the 40th minute when Andrés Perea skipped past two Nashville defenders and unleashed a venomous shot that flew past Willis.

A weather delay halted play, but once the teams returned, the half closed with the score level at one apiece.

New York City began the second half on the front foot, with Martínez twice threatening thanks to sharp runs in behind. In the 64th minute, Jansen turned to his bench, introducing Ojeda in place of Wolf.

The change almost paid dividends immediately as Martínez attempted a cheeky chip from a tight angle that clipped the crossbar, before Perea narrowly missed with a header from a Moralez free kick.

The breakthrough came in the 77th minute and owed much to Ojeda's invention. The substitute drove down the flank and drilled a low ball across the six-yard box, where Martínez arrived to steer it home from close range.

Jansen then introduced Julián Fernández in place of Moralez as New York City looked to see out the contest.

Freese was called into action again in the 83rd minute, saving from Bauer, and he comfortably claimed another effort from distance five minutes later.

At the other end, Fernández almost added a third with a curling strike that drifted narrowly wide.

In stoppage time, Seymour Reid replaced Martínez to help close out the game, and with no further chances created, New York City secured a hard-fought victory over Nashville.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, August 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







