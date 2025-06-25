FC Cincinnati's Evander and Miles Robinson Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander and defender Miles Robinson were among the 26 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 23, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Liga MX at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC (12 players), and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

FC Cincinnati have had multiple All-Stars in each of the past four seasons.

Evander, in his first season with the Orange and Blue, was named to his second career MLS All-Star Roster (2024). The Brazilian playmaker has been sensational for FC Cincinnati, recording 13 goal contributions (7 goals, 6 assists) through his first 16 league games for the club.

Five of Evander's seven goals this season have been from outside the penalty area, which leads MLS.

Miles Robinson was named an MLS All-Star for the second consecutive season and for the third time in his career after he was also an All-Star in 2021 with Atlanta United. Robinson is currently with the U.S. Men's National Team for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Robinson will be able to represent the Orange and Blue in 2025 after last season he was with the U.S. Olympic Team at the Paris Summer Games. The center back has captained the Orange and Blue nine times in league play this year and has commanded the backline in four clean sheets.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

- Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

- Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (8)

- Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

- Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

- Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

- Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

- Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In)

- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection)

- Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection)

- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6)

- Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

- David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection)

- Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)

- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)

- Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

- Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (9)

- Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner's Pick)

- Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In)

- Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In)

- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach's Selection)

- Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner's Pick)

- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

- Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

- Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach's Selection)

- Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

