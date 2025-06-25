LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw with CR Flamengo in Final Match at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

June 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC battled Group D winners CR Flamengo to a 1-1 draw in the club's final match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday night. LAFC finishes the tournament with a 0-2-1 (W-L-T) record.

Both teams carved out numerous chances throughout the match, hitting the woodwork a combined five times, until Denis Bouanga broke through for the opening goal in the 84th minute. From a free kick at midfield near the right sideline, Timmy Tillman picked out the run of Bouanga across the Flamengo backline, putting the ball into space for the forward to run on to before tucking a shot beneath the onrushing goalkeeper for a 1-0 LAFC advantage.

The lead lasted all of two minutes before Flamengo's Wallace Yan equalized with a low drive into the lower left corner to knot the score at 1-1.

LAFC now returns to Los Angeles for an MLS regular season match against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 29. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as well as available via radio on 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.