LAFC Begins FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with 2-0 Loss to England's Chelsea

June 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC opened Group D play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-0 loss to English Premier League heavyweight Chelsea FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday.

Chelsea broke through in the 34th minute when Pedro Neto cut into the Black & Gold box and slotted a low shot inside the near right post.

LAFC brought on Olivier Giroud at half time in an effort to generate some offense against his former club, and while the Black & Gold were more dangerous in the second half, it was Chelsea that found the goal.

Enzo Fernández capitalized in the 79th minute, giving Chelsea a 2-0 advantage that ultimately stood as the final score.

LAFC continues Group D play on Friday, June 20 when the club faces Tunisian champion ES Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. The match is free to watch on DAZN.com and the DAZN app and radio broadcasts in English and Spanish will also be available on LAFC.com.







