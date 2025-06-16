Sounders FC Takes South American Champion Botafogo to the Wire in 2-1 Loss in Its First Match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025©

Sounders FC with possession vs. Botafogo

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC nearly fought back to split the points against reigning South American champion Botafogo in a 2-1 defeat in its first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ on Sunday night on the Emerald Queen Casino at Lumen Field. Cristian Roldan bagged a goal for Seattle in the 75th minute, becoming the first MLS player to score in the tournament's history. The result puts Seattle in third place in the Group B standings, tied on points with Atlético Madrid but leading in the goal-differential tiebreaker. Brian Schmetzer's side now continues Group Stage play with a matchup against Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).

MATCH NOTES

Tonight's match marked the beginning of Seattle's FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ campaign. The Rave Green qualified for the global tournament by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The result puts Seattle in third place in the Group B standings, tied with Atlético Madrid with zero points but leading in the goal differential tiebreaker. Paris Saint-Germain leads the group with three points and a plus-four goal differential after defeating Atlético Madrid 4-0 earlier today.

Cristian Roldan's goal in the 75th minute was his second in all competitions, also scoring in league play earlier this year. With the goal, Roldan became the first MLS player to score in a FIFA Club World Cup.

Paul Rothrock's assist on Roldan's goal was his fourth in all competitions, tallying three assists in MLS play, as well.

Seattle is one of three Major League Soccer teams competing in the tournament alongside Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC. Miami drew 0-0 in its first match against Al Ahly. LAFC plays Chelsea FC tomorrow in its first match of the competition.

This marks Sounders FC's second appearance in the competition, previously participating in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, losing 1-0 to Egyptian side Al Ahly in its first game of the tournament.

Brian Schmetzer made two changes to the starting lineup from last weekend's MLS match against Vancouver, with Kim Kee-hee and Danny Musovski replacing Jon Bell and Pedro de la Vega, respectively.

Following tonight's result, Seattle continues its Group Stage run with matches against Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) and Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN). All of the Rave Green's Group Stage fixtures are being played on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Botafogo 2

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Glenn Nyberg

Assistants: Mahbod Beigi, Andreas Söderkvist

Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Kaugh

VAR: Marco Di Bello

Attendance: 30,151

Weather: 68 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

BOT - Jair Cunha (Alex Telles) 28'

BOT - Igor Jesus (Vitinho) 44'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (Paul Rothrock) 75'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 28'

BOT - Alexander Barboza (caution) 61'

BOT - Joaquín Correa (caution) 64'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 87'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee (Jonathan Bell HT), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting HT); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Pedro de la Vega 72'), Albert Rusnák, Ryan Kent (Paul Rothrock 71'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 84')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Travian Sousa, João Paulo, Danny Leyva, Jordan Morris, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 23

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 6

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 4

Botafogo - John Victor; Alex Telles (Cuiabano 69'), Alexander Barboza, Jair Cunha, Vitinho; Arthur Guimarães, Marlon Freitas (Danilo Barbosa 86'), Gregore; Gonzalo Mastriani (Joaquín Correa HT), Jefferson Savarino (Arthur Cabral 69'), Igor Jesus (Santiago Rodríguez 86')

Substitutes not used: Rwan Cruz, Léo Linck, Mateo Ponte, David Ricardo, Raul, Marçal, Allan, Newton, Álvaro Montoro, Kaio Pantaleão

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 19

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 3

