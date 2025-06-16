Luciano Acosta Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following 4-2 Road Win

June 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas captain Luciano Acosta has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 19. Acosta earned his first starting XI selection of the season after previously making bench appearances in Weeks 5 and 6.

Acosta recorded his first brace for the club, converting FC Dallas' first penalty kick of the season. He leads the team in goals scored with five, tied with forward Petar Musa.

This marks the eighth time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 19 Team

F: João Klauss (STL), Prince Owusu (MTL), Milan Iloski (SD)

M: Hannes Wolf (NYC), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Marco Reus (LA), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Guilherme Biro (ATX), Jalen Neal (MTL), Juan Mosquera (POR)

GK: Joe Willis (NSH)

Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Rodrigo Schlegel (ORL), Jeppe Tverskov (SD), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Diego Rossi (CLB), Sam Surridge (NSH), Markus Anderson (PHI), Kévin Denkey (CIN)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.