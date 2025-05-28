FC Dallas Earns 3-3 Road Draw Versus FC Cincinnati

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - FC Dallas earned a 3-3 road draw tonight in its first visit to TQL Stadium versus FC Cincinnati. Petar Musa, Anderson Julio and Sebastien Ibeagha each scored for Dallas.

COMEBACK DAWGS

Dallas have won 13 points from losing positions in MLS this season, more than any other team. This is the third time this season Dallas has trailed by two goals on the road and recovered points. Dallas is 1-1-3 when conceding first away from Toyota Stadium.

GOL CON SABOR ECUATORIANO

Winger Anderson Julio tied the game at 2-2 in the 68th minute with his fourth goal of the season, and tied Petar Musa for the team lead in goals. Pedrinho, who entered at halftime, assisted the goal for his third of the year, also tied for the team lead.

MOOSE MARKS HIS TERRITORY

Forward Petar Musa opened the scoring for Dallas tonight with his fourth goal of the season in the 50th minute. It marked his 20th career goal for FC Dallas in just 45 appearances, making him the fifth-fastest player in club history to reach that milestone. Only Carlos Ruiz (31 games), Ariel Graziani (31), Jeff Cunningham (35), and Blas Pérez (42) reached the mark faster. Shaq Moore provided the assist, his first of the 2025 MLS regular season.

IBEAGHA SCORES HIS FIRST OF THE SEASON

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha scored his first goal of the season in the 92nd minute, the latest Dallas has scored this season. It was his first goal since Oct. 2, 2024, against the San Jose Earthquakes.

EL REGRESO DE LUCHO

Midfielder Luciano Acosta returned to Cincinnati tonight as he captained FC Dallas. Acosta leads FC Dallas in the new era and has scored three goals since joining the club during the 2025 offseason.

HEADING HOME

After logging 8,339 miles across a 0-2-1 road stretch, FC Dallas returns to Frisco for a home match against the Philadelphia Union. This was the club's longest road stretch of the season. In April and May of 2025, FC Dallas traveled a total of 15,543 miles.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts the Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium this Saturday, May 31, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Assistant Coach Rodrigo Rios

On the game...

"We talked at half time that we were not that far, that the game shouldn't be 2-0 and that we needed to step up with the ball, and we could not lose concentration. That's what we did in the second half. We won the half 3-1. I think the guys showed resilience and how combative the team is and how united we are behind Eric's idea of how we play, how we defend, and we can compete against any team in the league. It's not an easy place to come and play, and we did it in pretty good form in the second half and we had more chances. That's the feeling in the locker room. We will keep improving and build on this result moving forward." On stepping up for Eric Quill tonight...

"We talked before the game, the way that Eric Quill coaches the team has been clear to the players and to the coaching staff. I think we have a fantastic coaching staff that understands Quill's ideas. We go to games with different scenarios. It's easier when we have a clear message from our coach, from our leader. I, Michel, Matt Watson and Drew Keeshan were able to capture the message and put it in place and make the necessary adjustments, the adjustment that we think and we believe, that Eric would do."

Forward Luciano Acosta

On the match tonight...

"The mentality of not giving up. I think we kept trying until the last minute. They scored two goals in the first half, which were very easy. We said in the second half that we had to come out differently, with more intensity. We did it, we were able to get a point here at their place, which is very difficult, and we are very happy."

On his return to Cincinnati...

"The truth is that I came with a different mentality. I thought they were going to receive me a little better, they booed, but the truth is I know very well what I did here, I know what I gave to this club and the truth is that people should be grateful, I think we gave them a Supporters Shield, I gave them an MVP campaign, and a goal of the year, I think they should be grateful, but I hold my head high with what I did for the club."

Defender Marco Farfan

On the game being a back-and-forth contest...

"You never want to go through so many emotions in a game. But the big takeaway from this is that we are coming away from home, in a difficult place to play here in Cincy, against a good team, and the fact that we're able to come back from 2-0 down at halftime, and then again to come back and tie this game, 3-3, it just shows the mentality of this team. We can compete with everybody. It's just fixing up the details to not go down 2-0. We need to be able to take advantage and get three points."

On what the team needs to adjust to avoid going down...

"It just comes down to starting to play with the confidence that we play with whenever we're down goals. When we're down goals, we kind of take more risks. We should be able to do that even when it's 0-0, to try to take advantage of the games. And we need to be smart in the back to close out games."







