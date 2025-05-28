Nashville SC's Unbeaten Streak Reaches Nine with 2-2 Draw at Columbus Crew

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO  - Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions with its 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew Wednesday night at Lower.com Field. Forward Sam Surridge opened the scoring in just the second minute with his team-leading ninth goal of the season and fellow Designated Player Hany Mukhtar recorded his seventh goal of the season.

Double Trouble: Mukhtar (seven goals, five assists) and Surridge (nine goals, three assists) are tied for the team lead this season with 12 goal contributions each. With their goals tonight, Nashville SC became the only team in MLS with two players who have recorded at least 12 goal contributions this season as of the final whistle.

Score to win: Nashville SC is 4W-0L-1D this season and 10W-2L-2D all-time when its third Designated Player signing Sam Surridge scores in MLS play.

Keeping pace: With its draw Wednesday night at Columbus, Nashville SC remains in third place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points, just two points behind second place FC Cincinnati and five behind first place Philadelphia Union.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude a nine-match May and reach the midpoint of its 2025 MLS season when it hosts New York City FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. CT for Armed Forces and Veterans Appreciation presented by CAT Financial.

Notes:           

Nashville SC:       

o is unbeaten in its last nine matches (6W-0L-3D) across all competitions

o is unbeaten during the month of May (5W-0L-3D)

o is 6W-2L-1D when scoring first this season

o is third in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points, behind the Philadelphia Union (33) and FC Cincinnati (30)

o is 2W-4L-4D all time vs. the Columbus Crew (regular season + playoffs)

o is 66W-56L-61D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o Is 26W-37L-29D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 47W-40L-43D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 22W-11L-12D all-time on weekdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 16W-8L-9D all-time on Wednesdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 15W-2L-11D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)

o is 22W-0L-12D when scoring two goals in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o recorded over two expected goals (xG) for the eighth time this season (3.4)

Hany Mukhtar

o scored his seventh goal of the season

o made his 150th career regular season start

o is tied with Sam Surridge for the team lead this season with 12 goal contributions (seven goals, five assists)

Jonathan Pérez made his first MLS start since March 22 against CF Montréal

Sam Surridge

o scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season and third in his last two matches in the second minute

o is tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead this season with 12 goal contributions (nine goals, three assists)

o is tied for the third-most goals in MLS this season (also, Cristian Arango, Kevin Denkey, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) after Tai Baribo (13) and Brian White (10) as of the final whistle

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance

Joe Willis

o surpassed 25,000 career MLS minutes played (25,043)

o made four saves

Patrick Yazbek led all players in distance covered with 8.66 miles

Walker Zimmerman made his second consecutive appearance since returning from injury when he subbed in at the 46 th minute

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (8W-4L-4D) vs. Columbus Crew (7W-2L-7D)

May 28, 2025 - Lower.com Field

Final score:               

NSH: 2

CLB: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Sam Surridge 2'

CLB: Diego Rossi 69'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar 78'

CLB: Jeisson Palacios (Own Goal) 81'

Discipline:

NSH: Jonathan Pérez (Caution) 54'

CLB: Darlington Nagbe (Caution) 66'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 87'

CLB: Dylan Chambost (Caution) 90' + 3

NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 90' + 3

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher (Walker Zimmerman 46'), Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C) (Wyatt Meyer 88'), Eddi Tagseth, Jonathan Pérez (Jacob Shaffelburg 62'), Ahmed Qasem (Alex Muyl 62'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Teal Bunbury, Matthew Corcoran, Josh Bauer

CLB starters: Nicholas Hagen; Andres Herrera (Lassi Lappalainen 70'), Malte Amundsen, Yevhen Cheberko, Steven Moreira (Cesar Ruvalcaba 83'); Darlington Nagbe (C) (Jacen Russell-Rowe 70'), Dylan Chambost, Daniel Gazdag, Max Arfsten; Diego Rossi, Ibrahim Aliyu (Aziel Jackson 46')

Substitutes: Evan Bush, Amar Sejdić, Taha Habroune, Derrick Jones, Cole Mrowka

Match officials:           

Referee: Victor Rivas

AR1: Jason White

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

4TH: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 62 and cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.