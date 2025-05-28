Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for June Training Camp

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady was added to the U.S. Men's National Team for training camp ahead of June international friendly matches. Brady will replace Patrick Schulte on the roster.

Brady, 21, signed a first team contract in March 2020, becoming the 19th Homegrown Player in Club history as a 16-year-old. The Naperville native has played 6,816 minutes for the Fire since earning his first start in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Oct. 9, 2022. Brady has started all 77 matches in which he has played, registering 253 saves and 16 clean sheets.

It is the first call-up to the senior national team for Brady, who has represented the U.S. at the U-15, U-16, U-17, U-20, and U-23 age levels. Most recently, Brady joined the U-23 USMNT for an international training camp in March 2024, going the full 90 minutes and earning a shutout in the 3-0 win against Guinea on March 22, 2024, at the Torremirona Sports Center in Girona, Spain.

Brady helped the U.S. qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games at the Concacaf U-20 Championship in July 2022, in which he won the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper after keeping four-straight shutouts in the knockout stage, including the Olympic-clinching semifinal against host Honduras.

The U.S. Men's National Team reports to Chicago beginning June 1 before hosting Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET, with the match broadcast live on TNT, truTV, and Telemundo Deportes, and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock. Three days later, the USMNT will host Switzerland on June 10 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and will be available on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo and Peacock.







