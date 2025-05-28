Seattle Soccer Community Comes Together in Attempt to Break Guiness World Record© for Largest Soccer Lesson on Sunday, June 15

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - will host a massive, all-Seattle event, marking exactly one year to go until the FIFA World Cup 26™. The event will take place on Father's Day on Sunday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. PT, right in the heart of Downtown Seattle on Pier 62, part of the city's new Waterfront Park, making it a perfect family-friendly outing. Pier 62 is located at 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101.

The centerpiece of the celebration is an ambitious GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Soccer Lesson, currently held by the San Jose Earthquakes with 956 participants on June 3, 2023. Seattle's goal is to bring together over 1,000 participants for a 30-minute soccer lesson led by Seattle's soccer personalities including Sounders FC and Reign FC alumni players and coaches.

This event is offered in partnership with Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation, Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

"We will honor all Coast Salish tribal communities at this special event, including our partners in community service, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians," said Ashley Fosberg, Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer for Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC. "We're thrilled to have their support in bringing community together for this special moment."

"Seattle is ready for the world. We already have the best fans on the planet - and now we're ready to show the world what that looks like on the global stage," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of Seattle FWC26. "This record-breaking event is more than a celebration; it's a statement. A statement that Seattle is a true soccer city and a proud Host City for the FIFA World Cup 26. We're thrilled to collaborate with our incredible partners to bring our community together in this unforgettable way."

Those interested in participating in Seattle's largest soccer lesson World Record attempt must register. After completing the registration process, each participant will receive an email with further instructions. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. PT. on the event date.







