Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC are back on the road as they travel to Harrison, New Jersey to face the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. The Crown is heading into the match with a much-needed confidence boost, following their 3-2 home win against the Columbus Crew this past weekend. Wednesday's match will be the seventh MLS regular-season matchup between Charlotte FC and the Red Bulls. New York has a slight edge in the regular-season series, going 2-1-3 against Charlotte in regular season play.

Charlotte FC are coming off a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew, while the Red Bulls are coming off a 2-0 win over D.C. United. Separated by just a single point, both teams are vying for a spot in the top seven.

Match  #: 16

Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, NJ

TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Neil Sika (play-by-play), Lloyd Sam (analyst)

TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Jose Bauz (play-by-play), Ivan Kasanzew (analyst)

Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM

Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)

Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM

Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst) Media Availability Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith and midfielder Ashley Westwood spoke to media ahead of the  match.







