Inter Miami CF Doubles up CF Montréal, 4-2
May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida - CF Montréal fell 4-2 to Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium.
Forwards Lionel Messi (27', 87') and Luis Suarez (68', 71') both scored a brace for Miami.
Dante Sealy scored his second goal of the season for CF Montréal in the 74th minute, while midfielder Victor Loturi registered his first goal in a Montreal uniform in second-half stoppage time, following a corner. Loturi also earned his first career MLS assist on Sealy's goal.
The Bleu-blanc-noir will conclude a streak of eight games in the month of May this Saturday at Stade Saputo against the New England Revolution at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
GAME NOTES
-Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made his 80th MLS start. He is now tied for 3rd in Club history since 1993 with Paolo Ceccarelli and Matt Jordan.
-Defender Luca Petrasso earned his 40th MLS start.
-Defender Jalen Neal played his 40th MLS match.
-On CF Montréal's second goal, both Fernando Álvarez and Dante Sealy registered their first assists of the season.
MARCO DONADEL
"I have the feeling that we didn't give our best on the field. We did what we wanted off the ball. We minimized their qualities and we were brave when they had the ball. But we didn't have the same courage when we had possession of the ball. The first goal we conceded was Messi's incredible quality, but I think that we were very good defensively in the first half. The other goals were mistakes. However, it's not about the mistakes, it's about the behaviour. I think that we could have done more in this game."
GEORGE CAMPBELL
"We know that Miami has quality and that sometimes there is nothing you can do about it like on the first goal. At the same time, we know that the effort could have been better. We also know that we just need to be less timid and more cutthroat in both boxes. You need to get tighter to guys and we need to take our chances. We need to be more patient and, at times, more direct. Maybe we showed them too much respect. I think that there were a lot more opportunities for us to score and we didn't do it."
CADEN CLARK
"Yes, they have the best player in the world and it plays with your mind a little bit. But, as a team, they are still beatable. You saw a late run from us, finally calming down, playing between the pockets a little bit. We had a build-up goal. We created more chances and got into good spaces. I think it's going to give us some more confidence in those moments. It's an unfortunate loss and they deserved the win tonight. I don't think we were at our best, but we will go again on Saturday."
