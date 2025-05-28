Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Four in New Jersey
May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
A tough one in the Garden State.
Two penalties, four goals allowed-it was not a night Charlotte will want to remember.
Red Bulls scored first in the 14th minute, as Wiktor Bogacz sneaked a ball past Kristijan Kahlina near post. Charlotte came right back to make it 1-1 just 12 minutes later. Kerwin Vargas slotted home the goal after a beautiful bit of build-up play and a fortunate bounce off the backside of Patrick Agyemang. For a moment, you thought this would feel like Columbus all over again. But RBNY found a way to go up 2-1 just three minutes later off a corner kick.
At the break, Charlotte needed to find a spark. RBNY was comfortable starting to pack up shop and see this one out. Not much space or room for the attack to create. As the second half progressed, Wilfried Zaha started to push to get on the ball more and more. But still not much in it for the Charlotte front three.
New York made the first changes of the match in the 64th minute, bringing on Eric Choupo-Moting and Cameron Harper. Choupo-Moting would earn a penalty in the 70th minute after being clipped by Andrew Privett just barely inside the box. VAR review confirmed the pen. Goal, 3-1. Six minutes later, Charlotte substitute Liel Abada would find the net on a rebound effort from Tyger Smalls-game on once again. 3-2.
Charlotte possessed much of the ball the rest of the match and did everything they could to find an equalizer, but nothing would come together in the final third. New York would add a fourth in stoppage time as Harper drew a foul on Adilson Malanda. Choupo-Moting takes the penalty, 4-2.
Earning points on the road ain't easy, but Charlotte needs to find a way-another shot on Saturday in Toronto.
Clip Notes are technical notes stylists use to enhance consultations and give customers the haircut they want whenever they visit any Great Clips location.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025
- Nashville SC's Unbeaten Streak Reaches Nine with 2-2 Draw at Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Defeats Orlando City SC 3-2 in Thrilling Comeback - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 against the New England Revolution at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat NYCFC 3-0 at Yankee Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Earns 3-3 Road Draw Versus FC Cincinnati - FC Dallas
- Braces from Suárez and Messi Lead Inter Miami CF to Victory at Home over CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Four in New Jersey - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Philadelphia Union (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Union remain first in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to eight MLS games - Philadelphia Union
- CLTFC fall against RBNY; travel to Toronto FC on Saturday - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Suffers 0-3 Setback to Houston Dynamo FC - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Adds Defender Jack Neeley on a Short-Term Agreement - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Game On: Voting Open for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Aim to Extend Seven-Game Unbeaten Streak vs. LA Galaxy in 103rd California Clasico - San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Soccer Community Comes Together in Attempt to Break Guiness World Record© for Largest Soccer Lesson on Sunday, June 15 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Attacking Momentum: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Vote Quakes: 2025 MLS All-Star Game Voting Kicks off Today - San Jose Earthquakes
- Voting Kicks off Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Charlotte FC
- Eighteen Atlanta United Players Eligible for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Atlanta United FC
- Voting Kicks off Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Houston Dynamo FC
- Voting Kicks off Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - MLS
- Voting Kicks off Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Real Salt Lake
- Vote Loons: Voting Opens Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game - Minnesota United FC
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for June Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Premium Seats at Miami Freedom Park - Now Open to the Public for the First Time Ever - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Four in New Jersey
- CLTFC fall against RBNY; travel to Toronto FC on Saturday
- Charlotte FC Adds Defender Jack Neeley on a Short-Term Agreement
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls
- Attacking Momentum: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls