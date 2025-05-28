Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Concede Four in New Jersey

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

A tough one in the Garden State.

Two penalties, four goals allowed-it was not a night Charlotte will want to remember.

Red Bulls scored first in the 14th minute, as Wiktor Bogacz sneaked a ball past Kristijan Kahlina near post. Charlotte came right back to make it 1-1 just 12 minutes later. Kerwin Vargas slotted home the goal after a beautiful bit of build-up play and a fortunate bounce off the backside of Patrick Agyemang. For a moment, you thought this would feel like Columbus all over again. But RBNY found a way to go up 2-1 just three minutes later off a corner kick.

At the break, Charlotte needed to find a spark. RBNY was comfortable starting to pack up shop and see this one out. Not much space or room for the attack to create. As the second half progressed, Wilfried Zaha started to push to get on the ball more and more. But still not much in it for the Charlotte front three.

New York made the first changes of the match in the 64th minute, bringing on Eric Choupo-Moting and Cameron Harper. Choupo-Moting would earn a penalty in the 70th minute after being clipped by Andrew Privett just barely inside the box. VAR review confirmed the pen. Goal, 3-1. Six minutes later, Charlotte substitute Liel Abada would find the net on a rebound effort from Tyger Smalls-game on once again. 3-2.

Charlotte possessed much of the ball the rest of the match and did everything they could to find an equalizer, but nothing would come together in the final third. New York would add a fourth in stoppage time as Harper drew a foul on Adilson Malanda. Choupo-Moting takes the penalty, 4-2.

Earning points on the road ain't easy, but Charlotte needs to find a way-another shot on Saturday in Toronto.

