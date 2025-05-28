D.C. United Tie 1-1 against the New England Revolution at Audi Field

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United (3-7-6, 15 pts.) 1 v. 1 New England Revolution (5-4-5, 20 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

May 28, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Forward Gabriel Pirani scored the equalizer for the Black-and-Red in the first minute of stoppage time after coming on as an 81st minute substitute. Pirani created two chances and had three total shots in nine minutes played.

Midfielder Boris Enow recorded 11 recoveries and won a total of five duels. Enow completed 90 minutes.

Forward João Peglow completed 100% of his dribbles and recorded seven recoveries in 81 minutes played tonight.

Midfielder Brandon Servania recorded the most tackles in the match with six and had nine passes into the final third. Servania completed 90 minutes.

The Black-and-Red are 37-36-15 against the New England Revolution all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 26-13-7 record against the New England Revolution at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-3-4 at Audi Field this 2025 MLS season.

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Aaron Herrera, Boris Enow, João Peglow (Gabriel Pirani 81'), Conner Antley (Randall Leal 66'), Derek Dodson (David Schnegg 46'), Brandon Servania, Hosei Kijima (Jared Stroud 73'), Jacob Murrell (Kristian Fletcher 74')

Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Matti Peltola, Garrison Tubbs, Rida Zouhir

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

New England Revolution Lineup: Aljaz Ivacic, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason, Brandon Bye, Wyatt Omsberg, Thomas Chancalay (Luis Diaz 67'), Matthew Polster, Carles Gil, Ilay Feingold (Peyton Miller 67'), Alhassan Yusuf, Ignatius Ganago (Maxi Urruti 82')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Keegan Hughes, Jackson Yueill, Donovan Parisian, Eric Klein, Andrew Farrell

Head Coach: Caleb Porter







