Premium Seats at Miami Freedom Park - Now Open to the Public for the First Time Ever

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







For the first time ever, premium seating at Inter Miami CF's future home, Miami Freedom Park, is available to the general public for purchase! Premium seating ensures you won't just witness it. You'll live it.

Season Ticket Members have already started securing their spots and inventory is moving fast. Now it's your chance to join them and experience the future of Inter Miami from the most exclusive vantage points in the stadium.

This is more than a seat. It's your access to unmatched views, luxury amenities, and the most electric atmosphere in fútbol. Unparalleled views. VIP experiences. Access like no other.

Availability is limited. The best seats are going quickly. Act now before they're gone! Connect with a rep to purchase and take a virtual tour of your future seat.

Secure your premium seat at Miami Freedom Park today.







