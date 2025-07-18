Inter Miami CF Closes out Week Visiting the New York Red Bulls

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (11W-4L-5D, 38 points) closes out the week with another road matchup, with the team set to visit the New York Red Bulls (9W-8L-6D, 33 points) this Saturday, July 19. The match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami will aim to bouce back after a midweek 3-0 loss at FC Cincinnati. The loss brought to an end a six-match unbeaten run in MLS play, which saw the team claim five wins and a draw along the way.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far in 2025, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 38 of the team's 44 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 16 goals and is currently second in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende comes next with seven goals, while Segovia and Luis Suárez follow with five goals a piece. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against New York Red Bulls

Saturday's meeting presents the 12th encounter between the sides in Club history and second this 2025 MLS regular season. Inter Miami has recorded five wins and six losses in the past games.

Inter Miami has claimed dominant wins in the past two matchups against the Red Bulls, winning 6-2 on May 3, 2024 and 4-1 on May 3, 2025 at home at Chase Stadium.

Familiar Faces

One former Inter Miami player may face the team this weekend, with defender Dylan Nealis currently on the books at the Red Bulls.

Scouting the New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls host Inter Miami after defeatiing the New England Revolution 5-3 at home on Wednesday. The New York side has registered nine wins, eight losses and six draws for a total 33 points this regular season and sits eighth in the Eastern Conference table.

Forward Eric Maxim Coupo-Moting is the team's leading scorer thus far this regular season with 13, while captin Emil Forsberg is the top assist provider with six.







