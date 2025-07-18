FC Dallas Signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today the signing of defender Joshua Torquato to a Homegrown deal through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029. Torquato is the 44th player to sign a Homegrown deal with FC Dallas.
Torquato made his FC Dallas debut on June 14 in Dallas' 4-2 win at Sporting Kansas City and became the seventh-youngest player to start an MLS game for FC Dallas at 17 years and 357 days old. This season with North Texas SC, Torquato has appeared in 14 matches and has scored one goal and assisted three times in 2025.
The Kona, Hawaii, native joined the FC Dallas Academy at the U12 level in 2019. He has competed in the GA Cup (2022-24), Dallas Cup (2023), and Liga MX International tournaments (2023, 2024) for the academy. Torquato attended FC Dallas' 2025 preseason training camp in Algarve, Portugal, and appeared in all of the club's preseason matches.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Joshua Torquato
Preferred Name: Josh Torquato
Pronunciation: tore-qua-toe
Connect with Joshua: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: 07/24/2007 (17)
Birthplace: Kona, Hawaii
Nationality: American and Brazilian
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 134 lbs.
Last Club: FC Dallas Academy
TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs defender Joshua Torquato to a Homegrown deal.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025
- Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts New York City FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Details: FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, July 19 - FC Dallas
- Timbers Reveal Fan-Voted All-Time XI in Honor of 50th Anniversary Season - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Host Orlando City SC Saturday on Noite Brasileira - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Club Loans Adam Beaudry to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal - FC Dallas
- CF Montréal to Take on Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Club Waives Forward Kévin Cabral - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Boost - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Week Visiting the New York Red Bulls - Inter Miami CF
- Crowns up: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the Philadelphia Union on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Launches Additional Initiatives to Support Central Texas Flood Victims - FC Dallas
- FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Don Deedson - FC Dallas
- Surging Real Salt Lake Sees Five-Game Unbeaten Run on Line Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Seeks to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 11 Saturday against Toronto FC - Nashville SC
- George Campbell Transferred to West Bromwich Albion F.C. - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jaziel Orozco for Remainder of 2025 Season - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Match Details: FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, July 19
- FC Dallas Signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal
- FC Dallas Launches Additional Initiatives to Support Central Texas Flood Victims
- FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Don Deedson
- Petar Musa Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Brace in San Jose