Club Waives Forward Kévin Cabral
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have waived forward Kévin Cabral, the club announced today.
"We are grateful to Kévin for his professionalism and efforts throughout his time with the Rapids," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We thank him for his contributions both on and off the field and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career."
The Paris, France, native made 77 appearances across all competitions for Colorado, including MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup. He recorded seven goals and five assists during his time with the club.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have waived forward Kévin Cabral.
