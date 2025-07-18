Crowns up: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







We are here-Battle of the South, Atlanta edition.

Charlotte is on a three-match unbeaten run with back-to-back wins. Atlanta is also on a three-match unbeaten run with three straight draws. Perfect recipe for a juicy match on Saturday.

Momentum is always key. Charlotte has a little more of it right now, which could prove vital. Momentum from two home wins and momentum from the last two matches in Atlanta-two wins in a row in Hotlanta (stop pretending people don't say that; they do).

But as always, everything gets thrown out the door in rivalry matches. Anyone can win on any day, which makes it all the more critical for Charlotte to bring the right mindset. With another 2,000 fans making the trip to ATL, it should be no problem.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to make it three straight wins in Atlanta:

It's the Final Third

You can almost hear the Europe song start to play in your head. The majestic 80s synth music is beginning. We are in the back half of the season. 23 of the 34 are complete, and none may be more critical than Saturday.

The 'final third' is crucial for Charlotte FC in all its metaphorical glory. Not just the last third of the season, but Charlotte FC's attack will start to take a new shape with Patrick Agyemang's departure, and so far, the results have been strong. Idan Toklomati, at the 9 position, forced Charlotte to bring a different approach to the final third, which forced more possession and fluidity in the game. His movement in and around the defense, particularly in the box, forces defenses to do a lot more tracking and moving. Something that benefits the likes of Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha, who were both playing some beautiful soccer in the last match against D.C. Zaha set up both goals just from his pure skill and IQ on the ball. The more time he has to create, the better. And the same goes for Pep Biel.

If Charlotte can continue to grow the relationships between those three, the final third of the season could be a stark contrast to the middle third. How many times can we force a final third/countdown reference to make it make sense? One more...

Two straight wins are nice, but three straight, including a road win over a rival, is the type of stuff that can feed families. Charlotte can have all the momentum heading into the season's final third, right before Leagues Cup, before the transfer window, and before some key players return from injury.

Are you hearing the music now, too? It's the Final Countdown. Let's get this party going.

Crowns Up

"They can take their party hats off."

Dean Smith knows what's up. That was the post-match press conference from the last match in Atlanta, where Dean started to notice what this rivalry means to the club and the fans. He bought in immediately.

An anticipated 2,000 fans are once again expected to make their way to Hotlanta, the same as last year. That type of traveling support is what makes the Battle of the South so special. The atmosphere is unmatched, and the players feel every bit of it. It has fueled them to two straight victories away from home. And let's not forget how the first match this season ended-a Wilfried Zaha debut goal to seal three points.

So, CROWNS UP. Bring your own party hats to Atlanta and help the boys push for the season sweep.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.