Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at Lumen Field

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC in "The Orca Kit"

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The match is part of Seattle's first-ever Throwback Week that includes Seattle wearing its new jersey, "The Orca Kit," which celebrates the club's storied past and commemorates the Sounders' 1995 A-League championship season, with members of the 1995 team leading "Scarves Up!" before the match. The kit is built in collaboration with adidas and the MLS Archive Collection.

The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 3-3 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, putting the club in fifth place in the Western Conference with 34 points (9-6-7). San Jose sits in ninth place in the West with 29 points (7-8-8), most recently earning a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday.

Sounders FC and San Jose have already met once this year, a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park on March 29. The clubs have faced off 41 times in the regular season, with the two sides playing to an even 15-15-11 record.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle hits the road to take on Atlanta United on Saturday, July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Raúl Guzman & Ashley Gonzalez

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Chance Fry

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

