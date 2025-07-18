Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The match is part of Seattle's first-ever Throwback Week that includes Seattle wearing its new jersey, "The Orca Kit," which celebrates the club's storied past and commemorates the Sounders' 1995 A-League championship season, with members of the 1995 team leading "Scarves Up!" before the match. The kit is built in collaboration with adidas and the MLS Archive Collection.
The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 3-3 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, putting the club in fifth place in the Western Conference with 34 points (9-6-7). San Jose sits in ninth place in the West with 29 points (7-8-8), most recently earning a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday.
Sounders FC and San Jose have already met once this year, a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park on March 29. The clubs have faced off 41 times in the regular season, with the two sides playing to an even 15-15-11 record.
Following Saturday's match, Seattle hits the road to take on Atlanta United on Saturday, July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce
Talent (Spanish): Raúl Guzman & Ashley Gonzalez
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Chance Fry
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC in "The Orca Kit"
Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025
- San Diego FC Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Community Night at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United: July 19, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts New York City FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Details: FC Dallas Hosts St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, July 19 - FC Dallas
- Timbers Reveal Fan-Voted All-Time XI in Honor of 50th Anniversary Season - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Host Orlando City SC Saturday on Noite Brasileira - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Midfielder Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Club Loans Adam Beaudry to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Signs Joshua Torquato to Homegrown Deal - FC Dallas
- CF Montréal to Take on Chicago Fire FC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Club Waives Forward Kévin Cabral - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Boost - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Week Visiting the New York Red Bulls - Inter Miami CF
- Crowns up: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the Philadelphia Union on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Launches Additional Initiatives to Support Central Texas Flood Victims - FC Dallas
- FC Dallas Acquires Haitian International Winger Louicius Don Deedson - FC Dallas
- Surging Real Salt Lake Sees Five-Game Unbeaten Run on Line Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Seeks to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 11 Saturday against Toronto FC - Nashville SC
- George Campbell Transferred to West Bromwich Albion F.C. - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jaziel Orozco for Remainder of 2025 Season - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Draws 3-3 Wednesday Evening with the Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts the Colorado Rapids in Midweek Clash at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Orca Kit," as the Club Honors the Past and Celebrates the Future
- Obed Vargas Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team