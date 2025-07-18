St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Jaziel Orozco for Remainder of 2025 Season

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - Continuing the club's commitment to rewarding younger players who are contributing on the pitch, St. Louis CITY SC has signed 21-year-old defender Jaziel Orozco to a first-team contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028. Orozco, a natural center back, played 90 minutes as a left back in each of his two first-team starts this season, against Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers, confirming his ability to compete at the MLS level.

"Jaziel has been a standout leader for CITY2 this season and has shown composure, hunger, and quality whenever he's stepped into the first-team environment," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His ability to read the game, stay calm under pressure, and play in different positions is impressive for a player his age. He deserves this opportunity, and we're excited to see him continue his growth with us."

Orozco started all 15 matches he appeared in for CITY2 this season, logging over 1330 minutes and playing a key role in one of the top defenses in MLS NEXT Pro. His composure on the ball, positional awareness, and leadership from the backline have helped CITY2 maintain the best record in the league.

The former Real Salt Lake defender made his MLS debut at just 18 years old in March 2022 and joined CITY2 ahead of the 2025 season.

Orozco becomes the 11th player in club history to earn a first-team contract after starting with CITY2, and one of 26 players to feature for both CITY2 and the senior team.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signs defender Jaziel Orozco to a first-team contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.