Timbers Reveal Fan-Voted All-Time XI in Honor of 50th Anniversary Season

July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have revealed the fan-voted All-Time XI in honor of the club's 50th anniversary season, presented by Toyota. The All-Time XI is comprised of one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders, and three forwards.

The All-Time XI team will be honored at halftime of the 50-Year Celebration Night, presented by Toyota taking place on July 19 at Providence Park. Kickoff for the match against Minnesota United FC is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Timbers All-Time XI, presented by Toyota

GK Adam Kwarasey (MLS, 2015-16)

Adam Kwarasey made 45 total appearances for Portland, earning MLS Save of the Year and co-leading the league in regular-season shutouts (13) for 2015, as well as starting in the Timbers' triumphant 2015 MLS Cup final. Notably, Kwarasey delivered the PK-shootout-winning goal in the 11th round to help Portland advance in the 2015 MLS Playoffs.

D Nat Borchers (MLS, 2015-16)

Nat Borchers played 58 total games for Portland (all starts) primarily as a center back, helping lead the club to its 2015 title. Notably, Borchers scored five goals in his time with the Timbers, including a goal in the 2015 MLS Cup Western Conference Final. Notably, during the Timbers' championship season, Borchers made 31 appearances (all starts) playing the entirety of each match and helping the Timbers to an MLS-best 13 clean sheets and a tie for second fewest goals allowed (39) on the year.

D Clive Charles (NASL, 1978-81)

Clive Charles played for Portland during the club's first professional era in the North American Soccer League. He would make 94 appearances for the Timbers, including 18 postseason matches. Notably, Charles is a member of the Timbers Ring of Honor and had his #3 jersey retired by the club in 2003.

D Liam Ridgewell (MLS, 2014-18)

Defending the Green and Gold over four seasons, Liam Ridgewell registered seven goals and two assists in 110 appearances, including 13 in MLS Cup playoffs. He earned two MLS All-Star selections (2014, 2016) and helped guide the Timbers to three postseason appearances (2015, 2017, 2018), winning MLS Cup in 2015 and featuring for Portland in its run to the 2018 MLS Cup. Ridgewell became a member of the Timbers technical staff in 2023 where he continues to serve as an assistant coach.

M Darlington Nagbe (MLS, 2011-17)

Selected by the Timbers as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft, Darlington Nagbe recorded 27 goals and 30 assists in seven seasons with the club, winning 2011 Goal of the Year. With 214 appearances and 203 starts for Portland, he still ranks third most in both categories in the club's MLS history. A 2016 MLS All-Star, two-time MLS Fair Play Award winner (2013, 2016) and 2015 MLS Cup winner, Nagbe is one of two players voted to the Timbers All-Time XI who is still an active MLS player.

M Diego Chara (MLS, 2011-Present)

The Timbers' first ever Designated Player, Diego Chara is now the club's longest tenured player, currently in his 15th season. Chara has logged over 400 appearances for the club and provided 47 goal contributions (35 assists). After appearing in the 2025 season opener, Chara became the only player in MLS history to record 400 appearances with one club. A 2019 MLS All-Star, 2020 MLS Best XI selection and 2015 MLS Cup winner, Chara is the only Timbers All-Time XI selection that is both still active and playing for the club.

M Diego Valeri (MLS, 2013-21)

The latest Ring of Honor inductee, Valeri is the Timber's all-time leader in goals scored (86) and assists (91) all-time. With 262 appearances in his nine seasons with the club, Valeri led Portland to the MLS is Back Tournament win in 2020 and MLS Cup in 2015. Individually, he earned MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2013, four MLS Best XI selections (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018), four MLS All-Star selections (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), and earned MLS MVP honors in 2017.

M Jack Jewsbury (MLS, 2011-16)

The Timbers' first-ever captain, Jack Jewsbury registered 167 appearances and 33 goal contributions for the club throughout his six seasons in Green and Gold. In 2011, he became the club's first MLS All-Star selection after registering a career-high seven goals and eight assists in the campaign. Jewsbury would then go on to help the team win the 2015 MLS Cup, appearing in each of the Portland's six playoff matches that year.

F Sebastián Blanco (MLS, 2017-23)

Making 187 appearances for Portland over seven years, Sebastián Blanco recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in MLS play. Blanco helped lead the Timbers to the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament title where he was named the Player of the Tournament and was selected the Tournament Best XI. Additionally, Blanco helped guide Portland to two MLS Western Conference Championships (2018, 2021).

F Dairon Asprilla (MLS, 2015-24)

In 220 appearances, Dairon Asprilla recorded 37 goals and 24 assists for the Timbers. During his 10-year career in the Rose City, Asprilla helped the team win the 2015 MLS Cup title and the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. Notably, Asprilla is one of six players in the Timbers' MLS era with 20 or more goals and assists.

F Fanendo Adi (MLS, 2014-18)

In five seasons in Portland, Fanendo Adi logged the second-most goals scored in the club's MLS history with 54, while tallying 14 assists in 126 appearances. Notably, he notched 15 game-winning goals in his career with the Timbers. Adi made six appearances in Portland's 2015 MLS Cup run, starting every match.







