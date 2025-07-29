Timbers Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Roster

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced their Leagues Cup 2025 roster. Portland's 28-man roster includes Timbers2 players Adolfo Enríquez, Sawyer Jura, Daniel Nuñez and Noah Santos.

The Timbers are set to open their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign in Phase One against Liga MX side Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, July 30, with a 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff at Providence Park before hosting Liga MX side Querétaro FC on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. (Pacific).

The Timbers will then close out Phase One on the road, traveling to face Club América in Austin, Texas on Aug. 6 with a 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff at Q2 Stadium. All Leagues Cup matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish.

Portland Timbers Leagues Cup 2025 Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (9): Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (12): Antony, David Ayala, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Adolfo Enríquez, Ariel Lassiter, Santiago Moreno, Daniel Nuñez, Joao Ortiz, Cristhian Paredes, Noah Santos

Forwards (3): Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Felipe Mora







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.