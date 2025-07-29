New York City FC Falls to Club Puebla, 0-3

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC battled hard but fell 3-0 to Club Puebla in Leagues Cup action. Pascal Jansen's side created a number of good chances, but could not find a way through on the night. Goals from Juan Manuel Fedorco, Emiliano Gómez, and Owen Gonzalez secured victory for the visitors.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in action Tuesday night for Phase One of the Leagues Cup as they took on Mexican side Club Puebla.

Pascal Jansen's men entered the contest riding the momentum of a dramatic win over FC Dallas on Friday night in Texas. For this clash, Jansen made several changes to the lineup, handing a first start of the season to both Seymour Reid and Nicolás Fernández Mercau.

Unfortunately, it was a tough start for NYCFC, who fell behind early. A Puebla corner was headed into the six-yard box and turned home by Juan Manuel Fedorco.

The visitors continued to apply pressure and carved out several chances within the opening fifteen minutes, but were denied by a strong performance from Matt Freese. At the other end, Nicolás Díaz was presented with a golden opportunity but saw his attempt blocked by Johnny Shore.

With temperatures soaring, a first-half cooling break offered both teams a moment to regroup. However, Puebla would soon double their advantage in the 38th minute through Emiliano Gómez.

New York City appeared to have crafted the perfect response just minutes later when Fernández Mercau won a penalty-only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review.

In stoppage time, the hosts came agonizingly close to pulling one back. A well-worked set-piece saw Justin Haak crash a volley off the crossbar after Reid flicked the ball into his path.

At the break, Jansen introduced Andrés Perea and Kevin O'Toole for Nico Cavallo and Fernández Mercau. Julián Fernández looked to make an immediate impact just minutes into the second half, but his effort was again denied by Fedorco.

On the hour mark, further changes saw Tayvon Gray and Máximo Carrizo replace Mitja Ilenič and Shore. Puebla nearly added a third shortly after when Ricardo Marín broke through on goal, but O'Toole made a brilliant recovery challenge to snuff out the chance.

The fifth and final change came in the 66th minute, with Reid making way for Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rican was lively off the bench and nearly found the net with a sharp strike that deflected wide. Moments later, he set up Shore with a clever layoff, whose effort forced another fine save from Jesús Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was called upon again during a late wave of NYCFC pressure, denying a powerful strike from Martínez before watching a corner-kick effort from the forward clip the crossbar.

Despite a late surge from New York City, Puebla added a third goal in the 88th minute, with Owen González applying the finishing touch to a well-worked team move.

Julián Fernández continued to press for a response, forcing another sharp save from Jesús Rodríguez with a fierce strike. In stoppage time, Alonso Martínez came close after a surging run down the left by Máximo Carrizo, who cut the ball back into the box. Unfortunately, Martínez's effort sailed over the bar.

That confirmed a disappointing 3-0 defeat for New York City on the night.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Club Leon in League Cup on Friday, August 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.