Alonso Martínez Earns MLS Player of the Matchday Honors
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez went on a scoring tear on Matchday 27 to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
The Costa Rica international netted a hat trick as the Boys in Blue came from behind twice to clinch a wild 4-3 win at FC Dallas.
With Friday night's output, Martínez improved to 12g/1a on the season. He is NYCFC's leading scorer and ranks second on the team with 13 goal contributions.
Martínez registered his first multi-goal game of the season and second career MLS hat trick, joining Valentín "Taty" Castellanos (two) as the only players in club history with multiple regular-season hat tricks.
