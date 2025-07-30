Alonso Martínez Earns MLS Player of the Matchday Honors

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez went on a scoring tear on Matchday 27 to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

The Costa Rica international netted a hat trick as the Boys in Blue came from behind twice to clinch a wild 4-3 win at FC Dallas.

With Friday night's output, Martínez improved to 12g/1a on the season. He is NYCFC's leading scorer and ranks second on the team with 13 goal contributions.

Martínez registered his first multi-goal game of the season and second career MLS hat trick, joining Valentín "Taty" Castellanos (two) as the only players in club history with multiple regular-season hat tricks.







