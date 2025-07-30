Colorado Rapids Loan Kimani Stewart-Baynes to Lexington SC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has loaned winger Kimani Stewart-Baynes to Lexington SC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season. As part of the agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall Stewart-Baynes at any time.

"This is a perfect fit for Kimani at this point in his career and we are excited to see him make the most of this opportunity," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "We see a lot of potential with Kimani, and we believe he will be able to work to unlock that over in the USL Championship with Lexington."

Stewart-Baynes, 20, has made 16 appearances at the first team level over the last two seasons since being drafted fourth overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The winger made his MLS debut on March 23, 2024, against Houston Dynamo FC after being subbed on in the 82nd minute. Stewart-Baynes has recorded one assist in MLS play, coming on the eventual game-winning goal against LAFC on March 30, 2024.

The 20-year-old has also featured at the second team level in MLS NEXT Pro. Since making his professional debut on March 17, 2023, Stewart-Baynes has made eighteen appearances for Rapids 2 with his most success coming this season. In his 12 appearances in 2025, the winger has logged four goals in his 742 minutes of play.

Stewart-Baynes has also made appearances at the international level for the Canadian Youth National Team. The winger has made six total appearances for his country, all of which coming in 2024. Three of his six appearances came in the Concacaf U-20 Championship last summer, where he logged 196 total minutes.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids loan winger Kimani Stewart-Baynes to Lexington SC of the USL Championship on July 30, 2025. The Rapids retain the right to recall the player at any time.







