Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Central Defender Antônio Carlos from Fluminense FC in Brazil
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed central defender Antônio Carlos on a free transfer from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense FC, the Club announced today. The 32-year-old veteran is signed to a contract through 2026.
"Antônio is a proven winner, with a track record of lifting trophies and regularly making the playoffs in Major League Soccer," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "His experience will strengthen our back line as we aim to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season. We are excited to welcome Antônio and his family to Houston and look forward to his contributions on and off the field."
Carlos spent a majority of his career with Orlando City SC, totaling 105 appearances in all competitions, while scoring four goals and recording five assists. Notably, he helped Orlando qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in four consecutive years and played a key role in the club's 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign. The trophy marked Orlando's first as a club following a 3-0 victory over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.
The Brazilian began his MLS career with Orlando ahead of the 2020 season on loan from Brazilian side SE Palmeiras. In his debut season, Carlos made 20 appearances (18 starts) in regular season action, while scoring his first MLS goal in a 3-1 win over the New York Red Bulls and helping Orlando finish third in the Eastern Conference. In 2021, he scored a goal in back-to-back regular season matches (Aug. 4 versus Inter Miami CF and Aug. 18 versus Nashville SC) and in his final season in 2023, the defender helped the Lions finish second in the Eastern Conference, leading the backline to 11 clean sheets.
Carlos returned to Brazil's Séria A ahead of the 2024 season, signing with Fluminense. The Rio de Janerio, Brazil native made 13 league appearances and six appearances in Copa Libertadores, before going on loan to Sport Club do Recife where he featured in 13 matches for Recife.
Prior to playing in MLS, Carlos registered 56 appearances with Palmeiras after joining the club on loan in July 2017 from Tombense F.C. The defender joined the stalwart Brazilian club on a full contract in 2018 and helped them to the Série A title, featuring in 22 matches, while recording one goal and one assist for Verdão throughout Série A play. In that same year, he featured in eight Copa Libertadores matches, while tallying one assist in the tournament. Carlos then made 12 appearances for Palmeiras in 2019, with nine of those appearances coming in league play and three in Copa Libertadores.
Carlos also had loan stints with Série A sides Avaí FC (2014-15) and Flamengo (2016), as well as Série B club Ponte Preta (2016), where he recorded 43 appearances and two goals across the three clubs.
Carlos began his professional career in 2012 with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista in Série A, where he appeared in three matches during his debut season before going on loan with Série B side Oeste FC in 2013.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed central defender Antônio Carlos on a free transfer from Fluminense FC through 2026.
ANTÔNIO CARLOS BIO:
NAME: Antônio Carlos
POSITION: Defender
DATE OF BIRTH: March 7, 1993 (32)
BIRTHPLACE: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
HEIGHT: 6 ft. 3 in.
WEIGHT: 175 Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: Fluminense FC (Série A)
FIFA NATIONALITY: Brazil
