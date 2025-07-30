Atlanta United Falls 3-1 to Necaxa
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United dropped its opening game 3-1 in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 to Necaxa Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexey Miranchuk scored his fifth goal across all competitions.
Necaxa took the lead in the 12th minute. Tomas Jacob ripped a shot from the right side of the box that deflected off Derrick Williams and to teammate Raúl Sánchez, who redirected the ball toward goal off his thigh. Sánchez's attempt struck the cross bar before bouncing off the back of a diving Brad Guzan and into the goal. After a lengthy review by referee Marco Ortiz to consider a potential hand ball and offside, the call stood and Necaxa took a 1-0 lead.
Atlanta responded with an equalizer in the 28th minute through Miranchuk. Luke Brennan received a pass on the left wing and took on his defender, blowing by him before sending a through ball into the box for Tristan Muyumba. The French midfielder played a cross in front of goal where goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain got a touch, but pushed it into the path of Miranchuk inside the six-yard box where he tapped it into the goal to level the match at 1-1.
Atlanta United nearly took the lead in the 33rd minute after Brennan stole a pass in the midfield which was picked up by Miguel Almirón as he dashed toward goal. He dribbled to the top of the arc before turning and ripping a shot that was blocked. The ball skipped to Jamal Thiaré near the penalty spot where he blasted a low shot to the bottom left corner, but Unsain dropped quickly and smothered the attempt.
Almirón continued to threaten Necaxa's goal and placed a curling effort just wide of the left post in the first minute of stoppage time. Coming out of the halftime break, Atlanta's captain had another good look at goal after Miranchuk set him up inside the box for a first-time shot on the right side, but again Unsain made a diving safe to push it out for a corner.
Atlanta appeared to earn a penalty in the 67th minute when Enea Mihaj was taken down in the box during an Atlanta free kick. However, Ortiz overturned his call after video review and awarded Necaxa possession.
In the 72nd minute Atlanta had another big chance when Miranchuk played Almirón down right side into the box where he squared hips toward goal and fired a left footed shot, but it struck the cross bar and was ultimately cleared away.
Mihaj made a stellar defensive play to diffuse a one-on-one opportunity for Necaxa in the 77th minute by tracking down Tomas Badaloni on a breakaway. However, Badaloni was left unmarked on the ensuing corner and buried a header into the right side of the goal to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
Atlanta pushed for a late equalizer, but Badaloni netted his second goal of the match in the first minute of stoppage time to seal the match for Necaxa.
Atlanta United (0-1-0, 0 points) returns to Leagues Cup action Saturday, Aug. 2 when it travels to face Pumas UNAM at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida in the club's second match in Phase One (9:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 17-15 Atlanta
Shots on target: 5-4 Necaxa
Corner kicks: 6-5 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 16-10 Necaxa
xG: 2.2 - 1.2 Atlanta
Possession: 54- 46 Necaxa
Passing accuracy: 85 - 82 Atlanta
Scoring
NCX - Brad Guzan (own goal) 12'
ATL - Alexey Miranchuk 28'
NCX - Tomas Badaloni (Augustin Palavecino) 77'
NCX - Tomas Badaloni (Christian Calderon) 90+1'
Disciplinary
ATL - Ronald Hernández Y 40'
ATL - Luke Brennan Y 59'
NCX - Diego de Buen Y 65'
Notes:
Alexey Miranchuk scored his fifth goal across all competitions and his first in Leagues Cup play
Attendance: 30,847
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan
D: Pedro Amador (Brooks Lennon - 64')
D: Derrick Williams (Saba Lobjanidze - 81')
D: Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj - 64')
D: Ronald Hernández
M: Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly - 64')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Luke Brennan
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath - 64')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Josh Cohen
Leo Alfonso
Cayman Togashi
Dominik Chong-Qui
Cooper Sanchez
NECAXA STARTING LINEUP
GK: Ezequiel Unsain (c)
D: Emilio Martinez
D: Tomas Jacob
D: Christian Calderon
M: Kevin Rosero (Diego Gomez - 87')
M: Augustin Palavecino
M: Alejandro Andrade (Jose Rodriguez - 74')
M: Diego de Buen
M: Pavel Perez (Johan Rojas - 64')
F: Raul Sanchez (Ricardo Monreal - 64')
F: Diber Cambindo (Tomas Badaloni - 73')
Substitutes not used:
Luis Jimenez
Rodrigo Castaneda
Alexis Pena
Jesus Alcantar
Rogelio Cortez
Franco Rossano
Joshua Palacios
OFFICIALS
Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava (referee), Michel Alejandro Morales (assistant), Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza (assistant), Jesus Rafael Lopez Valle (fourth), Guillermo Pacheco Larios (VAR), Oscar MacÍas Romo (AVAR)
Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
