Rodrigo de Paul Now Available to Make Inter Miami CF Debut Tonight

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's newest signing, Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, is now available for team selection, as El Motorcito has been cleared to start his engines and grace the pitch at Chase Stadium for the first time upon receiving his P-1 Visa and ITC.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the team in action tonight, as it gets its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign underway, hosting LIGA MX's Atlas FC.

