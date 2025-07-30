Late Winner from Weigandt Fires Inter Miami CF Past Atlas FC in Leagues Cup 2025

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF opened its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign tonight with a thrilling 2-1 win over LIGA MX's Atlas FC in the team's first match in Phase One of the tournament. Midfielder Telasco Segovia opened the scoring before right-back Marcelo Weigandt secured the win in dramatic fashion with a late winner deep into stoppage time, while captain Lionel Messi played provider with assists for both goals.

In addition, World Cup-winning Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut in the win, while young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi made Club history by becoming the first Academy product to reach 100 appearances for the first team.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; De Paul and Sergio Busquets started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Segovia; Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Notably, De Paul marked his Inter Miami debut as part of the team's starting XI on the night.

Match Action

Inter Miami had an early chance in the seventh minute, with an attempt from Segovia from the center of the box being deflected by the opposition's backline for the ball to go out just high above the crossbar.

Allende then came close to opening the scoring in the 22nd minute following a through ball from Messi, but his crossed finished from the right end of the box was saved by Atlas' goalkeeper.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Rios Novo had a key intervention in the 25th minute, with an acrobatic diving save to deny a header from Atlas forward Eduardo Aguirre.

Suárez nearly broke the deadlock right before the half in the third minute of stoppage time with a volley from inside the box that rattled the crossbar.

The second half opened with several chances for Inter Miami, including a powerful right-footed hit from Suárez the top of the box in the 48th minute that forced another save from Atlas' shot stopper.

Ríos Novo once again rose to the occasion in the 50th minute, this time pulling off a save to stop a right-footed attempt from Uros Djurdjevic from the left side of the box.

Inter Miami then found the opener through Segovia in the 57th minute. A precise line-splitting ball from Busquets found Messi on the left side of the box, who then played a pass to the center of the box for Segovia to bury the ball in the back of the net. The goal was Segovia's ninth across all competitions since joining Inter Miami, while the assist took Messi's tally to 11 this season.

Cremaschi was substituted on in place of Allende in the 77th in a moment that marked history for our Club, as the young midfielder became the first Academy product to reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami.

Suárez seemed to find the winner in the 83rd minute with a curler to the bottom right corner that was stopped by a diving save from Atlas' keeper.

Inter Miami subsequently secured the win in dramatic fashion, with Weigandt netting a late winner in the sixth minute of added time. The Argentine right-back struck from close range to capitalize on an assist from Messi, who initially broke into the box with a sublime give and go with Suárez. The goal was Weigandt's second this season, while the assist was the 12th for Messi across all competitions in 2025.

Next Match

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 53.7%

ATS - 46.3%

Shots:

MIA - 18

ATS - 14

Saves:

MIA - 6

ATS - 3

Corners:

MIA - 11

ATS - 6

Fouls:

MIA - 12

ATS - 13







