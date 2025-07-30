San Diego FC Acquires a 2026 MLS SuperDraft Natural 3rd Round Selection from FC Dallas in Exchange for Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired a 2026 MLS SuperDraft Natural 3rd Round selection from FC Dallas in exchange for Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson.
"Jacob has been the definition of a great teammate since the day he arrived," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's helped push our goalkeeper group and made us better every day at training. We wanted to work with him to find the next steps in his career, and we wish him all the success in Dallas and moving forward."
Jackson, 25, was selected by SDFC in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, picking up his contract option for the 2025 MLS season cementing his name in SDFC history forming part of the Inaugural Season roster.
Prior to joining SDFC, Jackson was picked 24th overall by the New England Revolution in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Jackson was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Earthquakes in April. He made three appearances with San Jose in 2024. Overall, Jackson has made five MLS regular season appearances and played 450 minutes.
Transaction: San Diego FC acquires a 2026 MLS SuperDraft Natural 3rd Round selection from FC Dallas in exchange for Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson.
