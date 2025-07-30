Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Month for July

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was voted the MLS Player of the Month for May 2025.

The legendary Argentine attacker is in the midst of one the hottest streaks in MLS history during the month of July, netting eight goals and adding three assists. Fresh off Inter Miami CF's knockout stage appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup, the Club went 4-1-1 this month to push themselves in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race at 42 points (12-4-6) with multiple games in-hand on the seven teams above them.

Messi has bagged six braces and added another seven assists in his last seven MLS appearances, dating back to May 28. With 18 goals on the season, he is tied at the top of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with Nashville SC's Sam Surridge.

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Messi's stellar 2025 campaign has him in the running to become the first player to ever win the award in back-to-back seasons. Messi's 38 goals since the start of 2024 lead the league and he's also recorded 25 assists, becoming one of just five players in league history to contribute at least 35 goals and 25 assists in a two-year span.

July marks Messi's fourth Player of the Month award since joining MLS in 2023, which is tied for the sixth most in league history and trailing just Chris Wondolowski (seven), Landon Donovan (six), Josef Martínez (six), Carlos Ruiz (six) and Luciano Acosta (five). He took home the honor earlier this season for May 2025 after another torrid stretch, producing seven goals and four assists. Last year, Messi won in April 2024 after leading the league in goal contributions and guiding the Herons to an undefeated record as well as in October 2024 after clinching the Supporters' Shield and MLS single-season points record with Inter Miami.

