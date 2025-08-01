Inter Miami CF Takes on Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup 2025

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set for its second Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture, hosting LIGA MX's Club Necaxa on Saturday, Aug. 2. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be presented live to fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app with no blackouts. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for selected matches in Mexico, United States and Canada. More detailed information regarding broadcasts is available HERE.

First Leagues Cup 2025 Match

Inter Miami will host Necaxa after defeating fellow LIGA MX side Atlas FC on Wednesday in the team's Leagues Cup 2025 opener.

Inter Miami secured a thrilling 2-1 victory, with midfielder Telasco Segovia opening the scoring before right-back Marcelo Weigandt secured the win in dramatic fashion with a late winner deep into stoppage time. Captain Lionel Messi, meanwhile, played provider with assists for both goals.

In addition, World Cup-winning Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut in the win, while young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi made Club history by becoming the first Academy product to reach 100 appearances for the first team.

Inter Miami Leaders in 2025

Captain Lionel Messi leads with 24 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, while forward Luis Suárez leads in assists with 13 assists 31 appearances in all competitions.

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025 is taking place from July 29 to Aug. 31, featuring 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams, and 18 qualifying MLS teams. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) who participated in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs season qualified. Per MLS' North American cup qualification criteria, MLS expansion club San Diego FC, takes the place of Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Leagues Cup 2025.

As in 2023 and 2024, there are no draws. Each team receives one point if the game is tied after 90 minutes and the winner of the subsequent penalty shootout will earn an additional point. The winner of a match in regulation earns three points. During the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place and Final, if tied at the end of regulation time the winner will be determined by a subsequent penalty shootout.

Leagues Cup 2025 is being played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

Phase One, essentially the group stage, features three consecutive match dates per team from July 29 to Aug. 7. Clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each (Eastern and Western). There are then three Tiers: Tier I (the top six), Tier 2 (the next six) and Tier 3 (the bottom six).

Despite competing against teams from the opposite league, MLS and LIGA MX clubs will be competing in a league-specific table. Teams will earn points within their league-specific tables; an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, while a LIGA MX win contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.

The top four clubs from both the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the knockout stage

Read all everything you need to know about Leagues Cup 2025 in the link available in the post below.

What is at stake?

Leagues Cup 2025 will see its 36 participants competing for the coveted title and one of three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup 2025 Standings

With its win over Atlas on Wednesday, Inter Miami earned three points and sits sixth in the Leagues Cup Phase One standings.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami is in the midst of its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.

Scouting Club Necaxa

The LIGA MX side visits South Florida after defeating Atlanta United 3-1 on Wednesday in the team's first Leagues Cup 2025 encounter. An own goal from Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and a brace from forward Tomás Badaloni powered Necaxa to victory.







