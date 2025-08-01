Minnesota United FC at Club América Preview

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - After a 4-1 victory over Querétaro FC (LIGA MX) at Allianz Field, Minnesota United (MLS) heads south to Houston, Texas for its second Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One matchup, a historic first-ever meeting with Club América (LIGA MX) - one of Mexico's biggest clubs - at Shell Energy Stadium.

Minnesota United started its Leagues Cup run strong, putting together a convincing performance in front of the home crowd. Four different players found the back of the net for the Loons, with Kelvin Yeboah, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich, and Tani Oluwaseyi all contributing to a strong attacking display. With three points in hand and a significant goal differential advantage, Minnesota looks to carry that momentum into their next match, with the oldest club in North American soccer, Club América.

Club América, meanwhile, enters the match after suffering a penalty shootout defeat against Real Salt Lake (MLS) in its Leagues Cup 2025 opener. After a 2-2 draw in regulation, Las Águilas were undone by a heroic performance from RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral in the shootout. Despite the setback, América will be eager to regroup and make a statement in their next outing.

Saturday's fixture in Houston marks the first-ever meeting between Minnesota United and Club América. While América brings name recognition and a decorated history, the Loons carry momentum from their recent win, and América looks to respond after a tough opener. With both teams chasing a place in the next round, the stakes couldn't be higher.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON HOW THREE POINTS FROM EACH GAME IS CRUCIAL IN THIS NEW LEAGUES CUP FORMAT...

"There's no margin of error. We made it very clear to our players this week that it's not possible for us to lose games at home. After winning tonight [against Querétaro FC], we have a huge challenge against Club América but the players want that kind of challenge. For them, it'll be a feeling of playing a final at this point in the tournament and that's really important. We have in mind playoff games, [Lamar Hunt] U.S. Open Cup games and to have games that feel like it's a final early in the season is really important, and Saturday in Houston against them [Club América] will feel like a final."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ CLUB AMÉRICA

Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

08.02.2025 | Leagues Cup 2025 | Phase One, Match 2

8:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+; FS1; TUDN, Univision)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 12-5-8 (44 pts. | MLS)

AME: 1-0-2 (5 pts. | LIGA MX)







