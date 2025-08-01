New England Revolution Foundation Raises $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at Eighth Annual "Bowl for a Goal Presented by Arbella Insurance"

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Foundation raised $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at the eighth annual Bowl for a Goal presented by Arbella Insurance on Wednesday night. The club's premier annual fundraiser, held at Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Patriot Place, featured the entire 2025 New England Revolution squad and the Revolution's Unified Soccer Team joining together with fans and community partners for an action-packed night of music, prizes, bowling, a silent auction, and more. Thanks in large part to the longstanding support of the Arbella Insurance Group, the Revolution Foundation has now raised more than $700,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts to date through Bowl for a Goal.

"Since our first Bowl for a Goal 11 years ago, this event continues to be one of my favorite nights of the year," said New England Revolution President Brian Bilello. "It is always a special feeling when we can join together with our friends at Special Olympics Massachusetts and Arbella Insurance to celebrate inclusiveness alongside our fans, who always do a wonderful job supporting these impressive athletes on the Revolution Unified Team. We are proud to have such wonderful fans and partners who will help us support many more years of Unified Soccer in New England."

This year's Bowl for a Goal celebrates the 11th season of the Revolution Unified Soccer Team, made possible by the unwavering support of the Arbella Insurance Group. Special Olympics' Unified Sports® program joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. About 1.2 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, which break down stereotypes about athletes with intellectual disabilities and promotes social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences.

"Bowl for a Goal provides the incredible opportunity to bring three champions of inclusion together for a great cause," said Mary Beth McMahon, President & CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. "The Revolution remains a valued and dedicated partner in growing Unified sports, especially soccer through the Revolution Unified team. The support from the Arbella Insurance Group means we can provide inclusive sports to more people every year. The athletes of Special Olympics also get the opportunity to show what it means to experience inclusion. The best part of this event is the support from the entire Revolution first team, who are always so approachable and welcoming to our athletes. Tonight was another shining example of their commitment to bettering the community."

"For more than a decade, Arbella Insurance has been proud to join the New England Revolution to support Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution Unified Soccer Team," said Gayle O'Connell, Executive Vice President and CMO of the Arbella Insurance Group. "Arbella is proud to unite with the Revs in making sports available to people of all ages and abilities. Bowl for a Goal is a great example of how being inclusive in sports makes a tremendous impact on everyone. This annual event is one that we at Arbella look forward to, and we cherish this longstanding partnership"

ABOUT THE 2025 REVOLUTION UNIFIED TEAM:

On May 14, New England welcomed the 19 members of the 2025 Revolution Unified Team to kick off the team's 11th season of Unified soccer. The team members signed their contracts and received their official Revolution uniforms at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution Unified Team, which consists of local Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and volunteer partners, played its first match of the season on June 28 hosting the Colorado Rapids Unified Team. On July 12, the team traveled to take on the Charlotte FC Unified Team at Bank of America Stadium.







