Revolution Host CF Montréal on Friday Night
July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-10-7; 25 pts.) are back at Gillette Stadium this weekend to host CF Montréal (3-15-6; 15 pts.) in the club's lone Friday fixture of the 2025 season. The 7:30 p.m. ET match airs on MLS Season Pass in English, Spanish, and French. Listen locally on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
The Revolution continue their four-game homestand on Friday, meeting CF Montréal for the second and final time in the 2025 regular season. New England claimed a 3-0 triumph in its previous encounter with Montréal on May 31, highlighted by Homegrown Player Peyton Miller's goal-and-assist performance, and a second-half brace from fellow wingback Ilay Feingold.
New England is coming off a narrow 2-1 defeat to Orlando City SC last Saturday. Forward Tomás Chancalay tallied his third goal of the campaign, while Feingold registered the fourth assist of his debut MLS season. Feingold, an Israeli international, seeks his second straight start on Friday after returning to action from a three-match injury absence against Orlando. The 20-year-old defender has seven goal contributions this season, including three goals and four assists.
Midfielder Carles Gil will be available on Friday following his 30-minute shift in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday. The four-time All-Star owns one goal and eight assists in 12 career games against Montréal, including four-game winning helpers. Alongside Gil in the attack, winger Luca Langoni, who recorded a goal and assist in his MLS debut against Montréal last season, eyes his 20th career start on Friday. Fellow Argentine Maxi Urruti carries four career goals and one assist into Friday's contest against his former club.
The Revolution will be without Colombian center back Brayan Ceballos due to yellow card accumulation. Malian defender Mamadou Fofana ranks tied for third among MLS this season in blocked shots (22) and interceptions (39), in addition to a team-best 114 clearances. Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič aims to extend his unbeaten career record against CF Montréal (2-0-1), which includes a pair of clean sheets.
CF Montréal arrives in Foxborough in search of a rebound performance, having suffered a 2-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC last Saturday. On the road, the Canadian side has posted a 2-8-3 away record and ranks tied for second-fewest goals scored (20) and most goals conceded (45) leaguewide. Forward Prince Owusu leads the team with 10 goals in 24 appearances on the year. Former Revolution striker Giacomo Vrioni, who was issued a red card in the first regular season meeting between the Eastern Conference sides, has recorded three goals in eight appearances. Revere, Mass. native Olger Escobar, who came through the Revolution Academy, could potentially face his former club for the first time on Friday.
2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season
Revolution Match #24
New England Revolution vs. CF Montreal
Friday, July 25, 2025
7:30 p.m. ET
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
WATCH
MLS Season Pass in
English, Spanish, and French
99.9 FM / 1300 AM Más Latino
(Spanish)
LISTEN
98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)
1260 AM Nossa Radio USA
(Portuguese)
