New York City FC Defender Thiago Martins Undergoes Knee Surgery
July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


Today New York City FC announced that Defender Thiago Martins has undergone knee surgery at Montefiore Hospital.

The Brazilian defender will begin rehab immediately and is expected to make a full recovery and return to training in four to six weeks.

Everyone at the Club wishes Thiago all the best during his recovery.

