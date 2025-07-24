FC Dallas Acquires Former FC Dallas Academy Midfielder Christian Cappis

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today the acquisition of former FC Dallas Academy midfielder Christian Cappis from Norwegian side Viking FK. Cappis signed a deal through 2027 with options for 2028. Dallas acquired Cappis' right of first refusal from the Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

Cappis signed with Viking FK in Aug. 2024. He made his debut as a substitute on Aug. 18, 2024, against Rosenborg. The 25-year-old departs the Eliteserien league with 30 appearances and three goal contributions. His only goal for the club came in the first round of the Norwegian Cup, the oldest football tournament in the country, on April 13th, against Hana IL.

Prior to Viking FK, Cappis signed with Bröndby IF in June 2021. Cappis made his debut against Aarhus GF on July 18, 2021. Over four seasons with Bröndby, Cappis made 65 appearances, scored eight goals, and tallied three assists in all-competitions. Outside of Superliga play, he made six appearances in the 2021 UEFA Europa League, five appearances in the 2021 Oddest Pokalen, and five appearances in the 2022 UEFA Conference League Qualifiers. Cappis was sent on loan to Molde FK of Eliteserien in 2023, where he made four appearances in all-competitions. He helped Molde FK win the Norwegian Cup on Dec. 9, 2023.

Cappis started his professional career signing with Hobro IK in Nov. 2018. He made his professional debut against AC Horsens on Feb. 10, 2019. The six-foot-one midfielder made 64 appearances and seven goal contributions, including his first professional career goal on March 8, 2020, against Esbjerg fB. He reunites with FC Dallas midfielder Louicius Deedson, his teammate at Hobro IK from 2019-2021.

A product of Texans SC, Cappis joined the club's academy in 2011. He was a captain of the U19 team that won the US Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) national championship in 2017, alongside former Texans SC and FC Dallas academy teammate Chris Richards and coached by FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill. Cappis was named the USSDA Central Conference Player of the Year that same year, and was named to the USSDA All-Conference team in 2017 and 2018. After his tenure with Texans SC, Cappis joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2017.

The Katy, Texas, native, represented the United States youth men's national team. He made his international debut in a friendly against Norway U18 on June 16, 2017. Cappis scored his first international goal against France U20 on March 22, 2019. Across the U18 to U23 levels, Cappis earned 12 caps and scored two goals for the United States.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Christian Jaeger Cappis

Preferred Name: Chris Cappis

Pronunciation: CAP-iss

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Aug. 13, 1999

Birthplace: Katy, Texas

Nationality: USA

Height: 6'1'

Transaction: FC Dallas signs midfielder Christian Cappis on a permanent transfer through 2027 with options for 2028.







