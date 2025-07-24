Three LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys' Championship

LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy Academy forward Ikenna Chidebe (United States) and midfielders Vicente Garcia (United States) and Juan Carlos Martinez (Mexico) have all been called up by their respective countries for the 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys' Championship to be played Aug. 2-10 in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

The U.S. was drawn into League A, Group B and will play three group stage matches:

Monday, Aug. 4 vs. Saudi Arabia at 8:00: a.m. PT Wednesday, Aug. 6 vs. Costa Rica at 10:00 a.m. PT Thursday, Aug. 7 vs. Canada at 8:00 a.m. PT

The USA seeks to defend its 2023 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship title, which was won by defeating Mexico 4-2 in the final - marking the USA's first-ever championship in the tournament. This year marks the fifth edition of the competition and the USA's fourth participation, previously finishing runner-up in 2017 and making a semifinal appearance in 2019.

2025 CONCACAF BOYS' U-15 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jason Nemo Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Evanston, Ill.), Emmanuel Arias Barrios (Nashville SC; Antioch, Tenn.)

DEFENDERS (6): Finn McCraney (Chicago Fire FC; Darien, Ill.), Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Justus Jones (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Christian Guillen-Lopez (FC Dallas; Plano, Texas), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Miss.), Luca Antongirolami (Sporting Kansas City; Kansas City, Miss.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Christopher Morales (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Niccolo Vafiades (New York City FC; Pelham, N.Y.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC; Niles, Ill.), Vinny Garcia (Los Angeles Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.)

FORWARDS (5): Alexander Hernandez Bautista (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Ikenna Chidebe (Los Angeles Galaxy; Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.), Liam Stribling (Nashville S.C.), Blake Wilson (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Miss.), Timoni Gbalajobi (Philadelphia Union; Cherry Hill, N.J.)







