Austin FC Acquires Center Back Mateja Djordjevic as a U22 Initiative Signing

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club signed defender Mateja Djordjevic via a transfer from FK TSC Bačka Topola in Serbia. Djordjevic, 22, joins the Verde & Black on a deal guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

Djordjevic will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot, meaning his salary will count against the Club's salary budget cap at a reduced rate.

"As I continue to grow in my young career, I'm very excited for this chance to join Austin FC and test myself abroad," said Djordjevic. "I want to get to Austin as soon as possible to help the team during the push for the playoffs this season."

Djordjevic came through the youth ranks of the famed FK Partizan Belgrade in his native Serbia before joining Vozdovac, where he made his senior debut at age 19. In a season-and-a-half with Vozdovac, he made 28 appearances across all competitions including 18 in the Serbian first division.

His performances with Vozdovac earned him a move to FK TSC prior to the start of the 2023/2024 season. FK TSC finished in third place in the Serbian Super Liga in Djordjevic's first year there while the team kept the league's second-best defensive record.

Across two (2) seasons with FK TSC, Djordjevic made 51 total appearances including two (2) UEFA Champions League qualifying matches, two (2) UEFA Europa League matches, and seven (7) UEFA Conference League matches.

"Mateja is a highly-rated defender who, at a young age, has already gained a good amount of professional experience in the Serbian top division," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He has a lot of potential and we're happy to have him take the next step of his career with us in Austin."

As a youth international, Djordjevic has made 15 appearances for Serbia, most recently competing at the U21 level.

In addition to a U22 Initiative slot, Djordjevic will occupy senior and international designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC acquires defender Mateja Djordjevic via a transfer from FK TSC Bačka Topola. Djordjevic signs a U22 Initiative contract guaranteed through the end of the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

Player Details:

Name: Mateja Djordjevic

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Date of Birth: January 17, 2003

Age: 22

Birthplace: Kruševac, Serbia

Citizenship: Serbia

Last club: FK TSC Bačka Topola

How acquired: Transfer

Roster Designations: U22 Initiative, Senior, International







