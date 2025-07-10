Brandon Vazquez to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that forward Brandon Vazquez will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Vazquez sustained the injury in the team's match vs. San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night.
Vazquez will undergo surgery in the coming days and will then immediately begin the rehabilitation process at St. David's Performance Center.
"All of us at Austin FC are devastated to learn of this injury to Brandon, who has proven to be a crucial player for us on the pitch since he arrived," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We will be with him every step of the way throughout the rehabilitation process."
Austin FC will place Vazquez on its season-ending injury list for the remainder of the 2025 season. Vazquez will no longer take part in the MLS All-Star Game after earning his second career MLS All-Star selection. He leads all Austin FC players with nine (9) goals scored across all competitions this season.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2025
- Brandon Vazquez to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery - Austin FC
- First Season in Pink - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Parts Ways with Head Coach Troy Lesesne - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC to Offer No Fees on Match Tickets as Part of 713 Day Celebrations - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Defeats Colorado 3-0 on Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps to face Forge FC in the semifinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Recap: 10-Man Rapids Fall to LAFC in Midweek Clash - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- Nashville SC Scores Five Unanswered, Advances to First Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal with 5-2 Win over D.C. United - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Brandon Vazquez to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
- Austin FC, 4ATX Foundation Join MLS, Fellow Texas Clubs in Supporting Flood Relief Efforts
- Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals with Shootout Win over San Jose
- Austin FC vs. LAFC Postponed to Later Date
- MLS Announces New Date for Austin FC's September Home Match vs. Seattle