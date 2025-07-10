Brandon Vazquez to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that forward Brandon Vazquez will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Vazquez sustained the injury in the team's match vs. San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night.

Vazquez will undergo surgery in the coming days and will then immediately begin the rehabilitation process at St. David's Performance Center.

"All of us at Austin FC are devastated to learn of this injury to Brandon, who has proven to be a crucial player for us on the pitch since he arrived," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We will be with him every step of the way throughout the rehabilitation process."

Austin FC will place Vazquez on its season-ending injury list for the remainder of the 2025 season. Vazquez will no longer take part in the MLS All-Star Game after earning his second career MLS All-Star selection. He leads all Austin FC players with nine (9) goals scored across all competitions this season.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.