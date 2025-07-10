D.C. United Parts Ways with Head Coach Troy Lesesne

July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has parted ways with Head Coach Troy Lesesne, effective immediately. Assistant Coach Zach Prince has also departed the club. The Black-and-Red has promoted Academy Director Kevin Flanagan to interim head coach. The club has begun the process of identifying a new head coach.

"We want to thank Troy for his dedication over the last two seasons," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "After internal discussions, we have decided to part ways with Troy and go in a different direction as a club. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately, with a focus on identifying a leader who aligns with our club's identity and long-term vision. This is a pivotal moment for D.C. United, and we are committed to making the right decision for the future of our team. In the meantime, I have full confidence in Kevin Flanagan to lead the group. I've worked closely with Kevin for many years, and we will give him all the support he needs as we move through this transition."

Flanagan was appointed as the Director of Academy and Player Development on February 3, 2025 [READ MORE]. Flanagan brings over two decades of coaching and leadership experience. He holds a USSF "A" License, Academy Director License, and Talent Scout License.

Lesesne was appointed as D.C. United's Head Coach on Jan. 10, 2024, following a stint as the interim head coach for the New York Red Bulls in 2023. In two seasons with D.C. United, Lesesne led the Black-and-Red to a 14-24-17 record in the MLS Regular Season.

Prior to joining D.C. United, Lesesne became the interim head coach for the New York Red Bulls on May 8, 2023, following the departure of Gerhard Struber. After moving into the head coach role, Lesesne led the Red Bulls to a 10-9-4 record in regular season play, taking them from last place in the Eastern Conference to the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. He guided the club to its first postseason win since 2018, defeating Charlotte FC 5-2 in the Wild Card match before falling to 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati in a best-of-three in the first round. Lesesne's overall record during his head coaching tenure at Red Bulls was 14-10-8, as he led the club to the Round of 16 in both the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup competitions.







