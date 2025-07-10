Houston Dynamo FC to Offer No Fees on Match Tickets as Part of 713 Day Celebrations
July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - As part of H-Town Celebrations, Houston Dynamo FC announced today that fans will be able to purchase tickets without fees for any remaining regular season home matches throughout the day on 713 Day (Sunday, July 13), presented by SeatGeek.
From 12:00 a.m. CT through 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 13, fans can take advantage of the offer HERE.
The ongoing H-Town Celebrations will culminate on H-Town Night, Saturday, July 19, at Shell Energy Stadium, when the Dynamo host the Philadelphia Union.
Additional HDFC 713 Day celebrations include an event at Pitch 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where fans and local media are welcome to stop by. Attendees can look forward to various activations, including a:
A local vendor market
A pop-up shop with exclusive items from the Dynamo x Free Walls: H-Town Collection
A Cascarita event hosted by Dynamo legend Brian Ching that fans can sign up for HERE
Local artist Prusmack will finish a new community mural live onsite as part of the Dynamo x Free Walls: 713 Takeover
On Saturday, July 12, Pitch 25 will also host the official Dynamo watch party, presented by Jameson, as Houston takes on Real Salt Lake on the road at 8:30 p.m. CT.
