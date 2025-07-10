LAFC Defeats Colorado 3-0 on Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium

July 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC picked up three points with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz and Javairô Dilrosun each scored for LAFC, giving the club its ninth consecutive home win over Colorado in all competitions.

With the win, LAFC is now 8-5-5 on the season for 29 points, leaving the club in sixth place in the Western Conference. LAFC is now 7-2-1 at home in league play this season and a perfect 9-0-0 all-time against the Rapids in all competitions at BMO Stadium. In those nine wins, LAFC has outscored the Rapids 26-2.

Colorado's quest for a first-ever win over LAFC at BMO Stadium became much tougher in just the sixth minute when left back Jackson Travis was shown a red card for a foul on Sergi Palencia near midfield, forcing the Rapids to play a man down for the final 84 minutes.

LAFC went on to outshoot the Rapids 11-1 in the opening 45 minutes, but the home side had to wait until the 42nd minute to open the scoring. Bouanga won the ball near midfield and raced into the Colorado box before being taken down while splitting a pair of Colorado defenders. The 2025 MLS All-Star converted the resulting penalty for his 50th regular-season goal with LAFC, giving his team a 1-0 advantage.

Nathan Ordaz doubled that lead just three minutes after the break when Ryan Hollingshead's low cross found Javairô Dilrosun in the center of the box. Colorado goalkeeper Nico Hansen saved Dilrosun's initial shot, but the rebound fell right to Ordaz, who tapped the ball into the open net, making the score 2-0.

Dilrosun tallied his first goal in an LAFC shirt 11 minutes later to make the score 3-0. Bouanga once again started the attack on the left wing, running at the Rapids' defense before finding Timothy Tilllman with a low, hard cross near the penalty spot. Tillman settled the pass before laying it off into the path of Dilrosun, who slotted his shot into the net past the dive of Hansen to seal the win for LAFC.

LAFC will be back in action at home on Saturday, July 12 when the club hosts FC Dallas at BMO Stadium. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

LAFC is now 11-2-1 at home in all competitions this year. Two of those wins are against the Rapids, having also beaten them in the Concacaf Champions Cup on February 25.

With tonight's win, LAFC is now 9-0-0 at home in all competitions against the Rapids all-time, outscoring them 26-2 in that time. Colorado has not scored at BMO Stadium since the 2021 season, having been shutout in each of their last six visits to Los Angeles.

LAFC has recorded a shutout in eight of the club's 14 home games this year.

Tonight's victory was the 120th regular-season win in LAFC history. The club is now 120-66-59 in the regular season since coming into MLS in 2018.

The Rapids were reduced to 10 men in the sixth minute when Jackson Travis was shown a red card. That was the fastest-ever red card for an LAFC opponent, coming 12 minutes prior to the previous fastest red card, which was by Seattle's Cristian Roldan in the 18th minute of a 1-1 draw between LAFC and the Sounders on April 28, 2019.

Denis Bouanga's first-half goal was the 50th of his regular-season career, coming in his 87th game with LAFC. He is the 15th player in league history to score 50 or more goals in fewer than 90 matches.

That goal was the eventual game-winning goal, giving him 19 in the regular season for LAFC. He is now tied with Carlos Vela for the most in club history.

He now has 83 goals in all competitions for LAFC, scoring in the MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Game.

Bouanga also assisted on LAFC's third goal of the game, giving him nine goals and six assists on the season, each of which are team highs.

Nathan Ordaz scored the fifth regular-season goal of his LAFC career in the 48th minute. Four of those goals have come this season, leaving him second on the team in goals scored behind Bouanga.

Javariô Dirosun scored the first goal of his LAFC career in the 59th minute. He is the 14th different player to score a regular-season goal for LAFC in 2025.

Mark Delgado surpassed 25,000 career minutes in the game.

After missing the 1-0 loss to Vancouver on June 29 with an arm injury, Hugo Lloris returned to goal for LAFC. He is now 8-3-5 in the league this season, keeping six clean sheets. His next league game for LAFC will be his 50th appearance in the league for the club.







