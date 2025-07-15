LAFC Defender Aaron Long to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season

Sports stats

MLS Los Angeles FC

LAFC Defender Aaron Long to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release


LAFC announced today that defender Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon sustained in LAFC's 2-0 win over FC Dallas this past Saturday at BMO Stadium. Long sustained the injury in the 76th minute of the match.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central