LAFC Defender Aaron Long to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that defender Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon sustained in LAFC's 2-0 win over FC Dallas this past Saturday at BMO Stadium. Long sustained the injury in the 76th minute of the match.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2025
- Minnesota United FC vs. Los Angeles FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Announces Deorro to Perform Following July 25 Match against Nashville SC, Presented by Dios Azúl Tequila - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park Wednesday for Key Eastern Conference Matchup with the Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Rapids Hit the Road for Matchup with Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang Joins Derby County Following Club Record Sale - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF to Visit FC Cincinnati on Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal in Pennsylvania to Take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- MNUFC to Host Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on September 17 - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Defender Aaron Long to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season - Los Angeles FC
- Forward Milan Iloski Returns to FC Nordsjælland Following Mutual Loan Termination - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Open Three-Match Homestand Versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Evander to Participate in 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, Presented by AT&T - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Winger Anders Dreyer to Compete in 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Icon Diego Luna Headlines 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - Real Salt Lake
- A Tailored Approach to Recovery Has Been an Aim for the FC Cincinnati Athletic Training Team in 2025, Keeping Players at Their Best and Ready to Perform - FC Cincinnati
- Obed Vargas Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Team - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza Named to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - San Jose Earthquakes
- New England Revolution's Carles Gil Added to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Takes Four-Game Unbeaten Run on Road Wednesday at Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Golden Boot Leader Sam Surridge Named to MLS All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Senegal Youth International Defender Fallou Fall from Fredrikstad FK - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Defender Aaron Long to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season
- LAFC Wins Second Straight, Defeats FC Dallas, 2-0, at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Continues Busy Summer Stretch vs. FC Dallas at BMO Stadium on Saturday
- LAFC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Atlanta United
- LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled