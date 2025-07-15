LAFC Defender Aaron Long to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that defender Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon sustained in LAFC's 2-0 win over FC Dallas this past Saturday at BMO Stadium. Long sustained the injury in the 76th minute of the match.







