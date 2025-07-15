Minnesota United FC vs. Los Angeles FC Preview
July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday night to host Western Conference rivals Los Angeles FC, as both sides look to carry forward momentum from impressive weekend victories. The Loons are riding high after a commanding 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run in league play to five matches and continuing their climb up to the top of the Western Conference table.
In the weekend victory, Tani Oluwaseyi found the net for the ninth time this season, surpassing his previous single-season career high (eight goals in 2024) and further cementing his place as one of Minnesota's key attacking threats. Joseph Rosales added a late strike to round out the scoring, while Anthony Markanich's goal marked his fifth consecutive match with a point contribution across all competitions. Minnesota's attacking form, paired with the energy of their home crowd, provides the Loons with strong momentum heading into another challenging Western Conference clash.
LAFC arrives in Saint Paul following a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas at BMO Stadium, extending their unbeaten run in MLS to three matches. Nathan Ordaz opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, and Denis Bouanga secured the result with a late goal. While the Black & Gold have shown strong form at home, they continue to search for greater consistency on the road and will face a significant challenge against a Minnesota side that has made Allianz Field a difficult place for opponents.
Wednesday's match offers Minnesota United an opportunity to solidify their standing near the top of the Western Conference and showcase their attacking depth against a talented LAFC squad. For the visitors, the match provides a chance to close the gap in the standings and maintain their push toward the top spots in the West. With both teams in form and plenty on the line, fans can expect an intense and high-stakes battle under the lights at Allianz Field.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING LOS ANGELES FC...
"It is [facing LAFC] going to be a nice benchmark for us and an opportunity for us to put our hands up and say that we're real contenders and to go and back up what was a really good performance against San Jose."
FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH ON THE IMPORATNCE OF GETTING A VICTORY AGAINST LAFC...
"I mean each game is important for sure. And LAFC are a very good opponent. Getting a win will boost even more our confidence because we have been performing the last games, but getting a win especially with them will keep raising our half."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hoyeon Jung - Knee (Out)
Wessel Speel - Shoulder (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. LOS ANGELES FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
07.16.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 23
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 11-4-7 (40 pts. | 6-2-3 at home)
LAFC: 9-5-5 (32 pts. | 1-3-4 on the road)
