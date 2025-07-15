Houston Dynamo FC Open Three-Match Homestand Versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC open a three-match homestand on Wednesday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. CT, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston's fourth midweek MLS matchup of the season.

The Club will also host Half-Price Beer Night on Wednesday, where fans can look forward to half-price domestic bottled beer all night at Shell Energy Stadium. Additional information and tickets are available HERE.

Wednesday's fixture marks the fifth meeting between Houston and Vancouver across all competitions since the start of 2023, and the 26th MLS regular matchup in the all-time series. Under head coach Ben Olsen, the Dynamo are 2-1-1 (WLD) versus the Whitecaps and are undefeated in their last three regular season matches versus the Canadian side.

During Wednesday's match, the entire Dynamo team will wear special jersey patches and black armbands to recognize the tragic loss of life during the recent devastating floods. These match-worn jerseys will be auctioned by Dynamo & Dash Charities, with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood relief efforts by providing short-term and long-term assistance to impacted communities. A moment of silence will also be held before the match.

Additionally, the Club has designed shirts that will be sold in the stadium Team Store and MLSStore.com, with 100 percent of the proceeds also going to relief efforts. Finally, all money raised through the in-stadium 50/50 Raffle on match nights in July will go towards relief efforts.

Last week, the Dynamo made a joint $500,000 donation in collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer. Fans can continue to support by donating to Dynamo & Dash Charities HERE.

Olsen is on the verge of a major career milestone with Houston, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Houston next hosts the Philadelphia Union in a cross-conference matchup on, Saturday, July 19, at Shell Energy Stadium on what will be H-Town Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can purchase tickets for the match.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 16 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu

Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







