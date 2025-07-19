Houston Dynamo FC Earn Key Point Versus Top-Seeded Philadelphia Union

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC played the top-seeded Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium tonight, as midfielder Jack McGlynn found the back of the net for the third time this regular season.

The Union took the lead in the 15 th minute when Alejandro Bedoya found the back of the next following a loose ball at the far post.

Houston leveled the match in first half stoppage time when McGlynn converted a penalty kick with a strike towards the right side of the net. The penalty was given after a Philadelphia defender was deemed to have handled the ball following a free kick from McGlynn.

Saturday marked McGlynn's first matchup versus his former side after Philadelphia traded the American to Houston in a historic cash-for-player trade ahead of the 2025 season. Houston sent $2.1 million in exchange for the midfielder, marking the first cash-for-player trade for a Homegrown player in MLS history. The Dynamo recently signed McGlynn to a multi-year extension. The 22-year-old also recently returned from international duty after appearing in every match of the U.S. Men's National Team's run to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

Houston's first dangerous chance came in the 20 th minute when midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk broke in behind Philadelphia's backline and attempted to chip the goalkeeper, but his effort found the hands of Andrew Rick.

McGlynn took a chance from deep in the 29 th minute with a left-footed strike towards the far post that forced Rick to make a diving save to his right.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 64 th minute, coming off his line to block away a dangerous cross from Bedoya on the left side of the box.

The Dynamo almost took the lead in the 76 th minute when a delivery from midfielder Ondřej Lingr found defender Griffin Dorsey in the center of the box for a header that hit the crossbar.

Bond was called into action again in the 85 th minute when the Englishman denied a header from Bruno Damiani with a quick reaction save inside the box.

Philadelphia went down to ten men in second half stoppage time after Francis Westfield was shown a red card for dissent following a previous foul on forward Lawrence Ennali.

In the 13 th minute of added time, captain and midfielder Artur gave Houston their final chance on goal with a powerful long-distance strike that hit the woodwork once again.

During Saturday's match, the entire Dynamo team again wore special jersey patches and black armbands to recognize the tragic loss of life during the recent devastating floods. These match-worn jerseys will be auctioned by Dynamo & Dash Charities, with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood relief efforts by providing short-term and long-term assistance to impacted communities. Fans can participate HERE.

Additionally, the Club has designed shirts that will be sold in the stadium Team Store and MLSStore.com, with 100 percent of the proceeds also going to relief efforts. Finally, all money raised through the in-stadium 50/50 Raffle on match nights in July will go towards relief efforts.

Last week, the Dynamo made a joint $500,000 donation in collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer. Fans can continue to support by donating to Dynamo & Dash Charities HERE.

Houston next hosts the LA Galaxy on Friday, July 25, at Shell Energy Stadium on what will be Military Appreciation Night, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can purchase tickets for the match HERE.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (7-11-6, 27 pts.) 1-1 Philadelphia Union (14-5-5, 47 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 24

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 17,390

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

1

0

1

Philadelphia Union

1

0

1

PHI: Alejandro Bedoya 1 (unassisted) 15'

HOU: Jack McGlynn 3 (unassisted) 45' +10'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar (Felipe Andrade 69'), Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortiz, Griffin Dorsey (Erik Dueñas 90'+10'); Artur, Ondřej Lingr (Gabe Segal, 90'), Jack McGlynn; Sebastian Kowalczyk (Lawrence Ennali 69'), Júnior Urso, Ezequiel Ponce (Duane Holmes 37')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Amine Bassi, Toyosi Olusanya, Femi Awodesu

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Jakob Glesnes (Olwethu Makhanya 45'), Olivier Mbaizo (Kai Wagner 58'), Nathan Harriel, Francis Westfield; Jovan Lukic (Danley Jean Jacques 45'), Jesus Bueno, Alejandro Bedoya (Indiana Vassilev 73'), Jeremy Rafanello (Quinn Sullivan 90'); Mikael Uhre (Tai Baribo 45'), Bruno Damiani

Unused substitutes: Cavan Sullivan, Andre Blake, Danley Jean Jacques, Chris Donovan

DISCIPLINE:

PHI: Olivier Mbaizo (caution; foul) 17'

PHI: Nathan Harriel (caution; foul) 26'

PHI: Mikael Uhre (caution; foul) 34'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 38'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 46'

HOU: Ondřej Lingr (caution; foul) 49'

PHI: Francis Westfield (caution; foul) 74'

PHI: Francis Westfield (ejection; dissent) 90'+9'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant: Adam Wienckowski

Assistant: Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Alyssa Pennington

VAR: Elijio Arreguin

Weather: 89 degrees, cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.